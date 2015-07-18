Andy Halliday: Rangers sign ex-Bradford winger

Andy Halliday was part of the Bradford side that knocked Chelsea out of the FA Cup

Rangers have confirmed the signing winger Andy Halliday on a two-year deal, with an option for a third year.

The 23-year-old winger was on trial at the Ibrox club after being released by Bradford City and has impressed in a number of friendly games.

"Andy has done really well for us," manager Mark Warburton told the Glasgow club's website.

"He brings a good number of league appearances for a young player, and he will add real quality to the squad."

Halliday came through the ranks at Livingston before spells at Middlesbrough, Walsall and Blackpool before heading to Valley Parade.

He scored three goals in 32 appearances for Bradford during the 2014-15 season.

One of those strikes came in a memorable FA Cup victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Halliday told Rangers TV: "I lived on Copland Road when I was young, so Ibrox was near-enough in my back garden!

My whole family are mad Rangers fans, and I had a season ticket since I was four years old and had it for 15 or 16 years and followed the team everywhere.

"It feels as if a fan has got the chance to play for Rangers, and it has always been my dream, so it will maybe not sink in until I walk out in front of 50,000 fans at Ibrox."