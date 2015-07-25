East Stirlingshire 2-3 Stenhousemuir

Scottish Challenge Cup
East Stirlingshire2Stenhousemuir3

Two goals from Stephen Stirling helped Stenhousemuir to victory at East Stirlingshire in the Challenge Cup.

The home side took the lead through Reece Donaldson but their joy was short-lived as forward Stirling equalised with a well-taken strike.

Stirling and Colin McMenamin extended the visitors' lead.

Shire pulled a goal back when David McKenna side-footed home from the left of the area, but they could not find an equaliser.

Line-ups

East Stirlingshire

  • 1Barnard
  • 4Greene
  • 5TownsleySubstituted forTullyat 40'minutes
  • 6DonaldsonBooked at 83mins
  • 2Kinnaird
  • 7Wallace
  • 8McCabe
  • 11Faulds
  • 3Shepherd
  • 10McKenna
  • 9CarruthersSubstituted forWrightat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Wright
  • 14Vidler
  • 15Tully
  • 16Kay
  • 17Dolan

Stenhousemuir

  • 1Barclay
  • 2Meechan
  • 4Malcolm
  • 5Murray
  • 3HendersonBooked at 53mins
  • 11CookBooked at 48mins
  • 8Stirling
  • 6Millar
  • 7Gilhaney
  • 9McMenamin
  • 10SmithSubstituted forMcShaneat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12McCormack
  • 14Summers
  • 15Nash
  • 16Hamilton
  • 17Shaw
  • 18McShane
  • 19Eddington
Referee:
Stephen Finnie
Attendance:
304

Match Stats

Home TeamEast StirlingshireAway TeamStenhousemuir
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home11
Away14
Shots on Target
Home8
Away7
Corners
Home8
Away3
Fouls
Home14
Away13

