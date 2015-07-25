East Stirlingshire 2-3 Stenhousemuir
Two goals from Stephen Stirling helped Stenhousemuir to victory at East Stirlingshire in the Challenge Cup.
The home side took the lead through Reece Donaldson but their joy was short-lived as forward Stirling equalised with a well-taken strike.
Stirling and Colin McMenamin extended the visitors' lead.
Shire pulled a goal back when David McKenna side-footed home from the left of the area, but they could not find an equaliser.
Line-ups
East Stirlingshire
- 1Barnard
- 4Greene
- 5TownsleySubstituted forTullyat 40'minutes
- 6DonaldsonBooked at 83mins
- 2Kinnaird
- 7Wallace
- 8McCabe
- 11Faulds
- 3Shepherd
- 10McKenna
- 9CarruthersSubstituted forWrightat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Wright
- 14Vidler
- 15Tully
- 16Kay
- 17Dolan
Stenhousemuir
- 1Barclay
- 2Meechan
- 4Malcolm
- 5Murray
- 3HendersonBooked at 53mins
- 11CookBooked at 48mins
- 8Stirling
- 6Millar
- 7Gilhaney
- 9McMenamin
- 10SmithSubstituted forMcShaneat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 12McCormack
- 14Summers
- 15Nash
- 16Hamilton
- 17Shaw
- 18McShane
- 19Eddington
- Referee:
- Stephen Finnie
- Attendance:
- 304
Match Stats
Home TeamEast StirlingshireAway TeamStenhousemuir
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away7
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away13