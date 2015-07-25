East Stirlingshire 2-3 Stenhousemuir

Two goals from Stephen Stirling helped Stenhousemuir to victory at East Stirlingshire in the Challenge Cup.

The home side took the lead through Reece Donaldson but their joy was short-lived as forward Stirling equalised with a well-taken strike.

Stirling and Colin McMenamin extended the visitors' lead.

Shire pulled a goal back when David McKenna side-footed home from the left of the area, but they could not find an equaliser.