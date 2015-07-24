Lasse Vibe: Brentford sign Denmark forward from Goteborg

Lasse Vibe has featured in all of Denmark's qualifiers so far for Euro 2016

Brentford have signed Denmark international Lasse Vibe from IFK Goteborg for an undisclosed fee.

The forward, 28, has agreed a three-year deal at Griffin Park and becomes the Championship club's eighth signing of the summer.

"Lasse brings a lot of experience to our young squad," Bees coach Marinus Dijkhuizen told the club website.

"He can play in all positions in the front line and scored a lot of goals last season."

Vibe moved to Goteborg in 2013 and scored 29 goals in all competitions last season.

This year he has notched 13 goals in 23 appearances for IFK, who are top of the Swedish Allsvenskan.

He made his international debut for Denmark in 2014 and has won a total of nine caps.

"So happy with my new club and thanks to all of those who made it possible!" Vibe posted on Instagram.

"Really looking forward to a new challenge and will be working hard to pay back the trust I have been given."

Brentford's summer signings so far Akaki Gogia (Hallescher FC, free) Andreas Bjelland (FC Twente, £2.1m) Ryan Williams (Morecambe, free) Josh McEachran (Chelsea, £750,000) Yoann Barbet (Chamois Niortais, undisclosed) Philipp Hofmann (Kaiserslautern, undisclosed) Konstantin Kerschbaumer (Admira Wacker, undisclosed) Lasse Vibe (Goteborg, undisclosed)

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.