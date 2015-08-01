Match ends, Morton 5, Elgin City 0.
Greenock Morton 5-0 Elgin City
Denny Johnstone scored on his debut to help Morton record what was eventually a comfortable win over Elgin City in the Scottish League Cup first round.
The on-loan Birmingham striker back-heeled the hosts' second after some nice trickery from Jon Scullion.
Earlier, Stefan McCluskey had tapped in to put Morton ahead.
The impressive Scullion later scored twice into the bottom right corner, either side of Ross Forbes' penalty kick.
With good hold-up play and an ability to bring others into the play, former Celtic forward Johnstone showed with more than just his goal that he could be the man to fill the boots of Declan McManus, who was a hit on loan last season from Aberdeen, at Cappielow.
Winger Bobby Barr looked lively on both flanks and got the ball rolling, quite literally across the box, for McCluskey's opener.
Scullion is one of the smallest footballers you will see but used his low centre of gravity to skilfully create in-roads into the Elgin defence.
On paper, this was a Morton mauling of Elgin, but the Greenock side's first-half display was laboured and they are unlikely to get away with that in their first three Championship games versus Falkirk, Hibernian and St Mirren.
Elgin will look at Morton goalkeeper Derek Gaston's fantastic one-handed save from Brian Cameron's strike as a turning point, as that denied the visitors an equaliser.
Line-ups
Morton
- 1Gaston
- 15Pepper
- 2Kilday
- 3Lamie
- 17Russell
- 16BarrSubstituted forMcKeownat 82'minutes
- 6MillerBooked at 24minsSubstituted forStevensonat 75'minutes
- 8Forbes
- 11McCluskey
- 12Scullion
- 9JohnstoneSubstituted forOrrat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 5McKeown
- 20Adam
- 26Cairnie
- 34Orr
- 35Stevenson
- 36Tennant
Elgin
- 1Black
- 2CooperBooked at 74mins
- 17Gordon
- 5Duff
- 3McHardy
- 7McKenzieBooked at 23minsSubstituted forMacPheeat 63'minutes
- 6McLeanBooked at 61minsSubstituted forHunterat 64'minutes
- 8Nicolson
- 11MooreSubstituted forHalsmanat 76'minutes
- 10Cameron
- 9GunnBooked at 89mins
Substitutes
- 12MacPhee
- 14Hunter
- 15Halsman
- 16Bruce
- 21Storrier
- Referee:
- Barry Cook
- Attendance:
- 1,052
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away2
- Corners
- Home10
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Morton 5, Elgin City 0.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Liam Gordon.
Attempt missed. Craig Gunn (Elgin City) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Lee Kilday (Morton).
Jordan Halsman (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Craig Gunn (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt saved. Ross Forbes (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Thomas Orr (Morton).
Jamie Duff (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Morton 5, Elgin City 0. Jon Scullion (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Stefan McCluskey.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Frank McKeown replaces Bobby Barr.
Ross Forbes (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Halsman (Elgin City).
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Ricki Lamie.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Thomas Orr replaces Denny Johnstone.
Foul by Dylan Stevenson (Morton).
Brian Cameron (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Darryl McHardy.
Foul by Bobby Barr (Morton).
Mark Nicolson (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Jordan Halsman replaces Daniel Moore.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Dylan Stevenson replaces Michael Miller.
Goal!
Goal! Morton 4, Elgin City 0. Ross Forbes (Morton) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Booking
Matthew Cooper (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty Morton. Lee Kilday draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Matthew Cooper (Elgin City) after a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Jamie Duff.
Goal!
Goal! Morton 3, Elgin City 0. Jon Scullion (Morton) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Conor Pepper.
Foul by Mark Russell (Morton).
Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Morton 2, Elgin City 0. Denny Johnstone (Morton) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jon Scullion.
Lee Kilday (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by George Hunter (Elgin City).
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. George Hunter replaces Ceiran McLean.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Archie MacPhee replaces Marc McKenzie.
Attempt missed. Denny Johnstone (Morton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Liam Gordon.
Booking
Ceiran McLean (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Michael Miller (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.