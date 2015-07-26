Angel Di Maria: PSG and Manchester United close to outcome

Angel Di Maria scored four goals in 32 appearances last season after his £59.7m move to Old Trafford

Angel Di Maria's proposed move from Manchester United to Paris St-Germain is "close" to being decided, says the French team's coach Laurent Blanc.

The Argentina midfielder has not joined United on their pre-season tour of America, and manager Louis van Gaal has said he "does not know why".

"There is a good possibility he could sign but there is nothing official," said Blanc after a defeat by Chelsea.

"We have to have patience a little longer. The outcome is very close."

French paper L'Equipe has reported United have agreed a £46.5m deal with the French champions for the 27-year-old.

But it is understood talks are ongoing with a fee yet to be agreed.

"He was not on the plane," said Van Gaal after the 3-1 friendly win over Barcelona in Santa Clara, California.

"Marcos Rojo was also not on the plane. He has had a passport issue - for Di Maria, I don't know why. I cannot say anything."

Van Gaal said on Friday that Di Maria would join United on their pre-season tour of the United States, despite rumours about a move to PSG.

However, it has now been claimed the winger, who moved to the Premier League from Real Madrid last summer for a British record £59.7m, will travel to New Jersey - where PSG are based during their tour of the United States - for a medical with the Ligue 1 club.

Biggest transfer fees paid by a British club £59.7m Angel Di Maria Real Madrid to Manchester Utd 2014 £50m Fernando Torres Liverpool to Chelsea 2011 £49m Raheem Sterling Liverpool to Manchester City 2015 £42.4m Mesut Ozil Real Madrid to Arsenal 2013 £38m Sergio Aguero Atletico Madrid to Manchester City 2011

Will De Gea stay? You never know

Goalkeeper David De Gea - strongly linked with Real Madrid over the summer - started against Barcelona and looked impressive.

He was replaced after 62 minutes as Van Gaal changed his entire starting XI - and afterwards Van Gaal was keen to praise the 24-year-old Spain international.

"He has showed his quality," said the Dutchman. "The first chance was for Barcelona. When you stop the first chance, then you can score the first goal.

"That is always the difference in the game. Of course I do hope that David De Gea shall stay, but in this world of football you never know."

Second-string impress Van Gaal

After Van Gaal made 11 substitutions after 62 minutes, Belgium winger Adnan Januzaj, 20, and 22-year-old English forward Jesse Lingard found their way on to the scoresheet.

"I was very happy with the reaction of the youngsters," said the United boss. "They were more aggressive. That is what I want, always.

Adnan Januzaj capped a lively performance off the bench with his team's third goal

"Sometimes you make the wrong choices and you step in and then you are always the loser - but that is also the youth. It was a team with spirit. We created chances, we scored two goals with the youngsters.

"Adnan Januzaj was very good. He always gives an option for his midfielders and defenders and scored a wonderful goal. That is also important. He had to fight with two defenders but he did it well - but it was more easy for him in a defence without Gerard Pique."

Barca could not cope with Depay and Rooney

Wayne Rooney, starting up front, scored the opening goal. New £31m forward Memphis Depay played in the number 10 role before both were withdrawn as part of the wholsesale changes Van Gaal in the second half.

"They try to do their best to look for each other, sometimes too much," said the United boss.

"It should be better when we have a wider orientation, but I think they are always a threat. That is very important.

"Barcelona could not cope with the threat of Depay and Rooney, but I have to say Adnan was also a big threat to them in the 30 minutes he played as a striker. That is good to see."