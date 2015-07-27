Sergio Romero: Manchester United sign Argentina goalkeeper

Goakeeper Sergio Romero played for Argentina at the 2014 World Cup

Manchester United have signed Argentina goalkeeper Sergio Romero as a result of the uncertainty over David De Gea.

Romero was a free agent after leaving Sampdoria and will replace back-up keeper Victor Valdes, who has been told he can leave by boss Louis Van Gaal.

Romero, who has penned a three-year deal, played in the 2014 World Cup final and won the 2008-09 Eredivisie title under Van Gaal at AZ Alkmaar.

De Gea is into the final year of his contract and is wanted by Real Madrid.

"We have to prepare our season with the threat that David De Gea is going to Real Madrid," said Van Gaal.

If De Gea stays, Van Gaal said Romero, 28, could compete for a first-team place.

"You need always competition," added Van Gaal. "When I see that a player is better than the player in the line-up, he shall play the next match."

Romero, who knocked Van Gaal's Netherlands out of the World Cup by saving two penalties in a semi-final shootout, has 62 caps.

He becomes United's fifth signing of the summer, following deals for full-back Matteo Darmian, midfielders Bastian Schweinsteiger and Morgan Schneiderlin and forward Memphis Depay.

Analysis, former Manchester United goalkeeping coach Eric Steele "I saw Sergio Romero five years ago when I was looking for a replacement for Edwin Van der Sar and he was certainly up there in Holland as one of the best. "He's an eye-catching distributor of the ball. They're getting an experienced goalkeeper who has still got a lot of good years in him. "There's no way Manchester United in a business sense are going to allow David De Gea to go for free. Van Gaal is preparing for whatever David's intentions are."

Valdes was left out of the tour to the United States and will be sold after Van Gaal claimed he "refused to play" in the reserves.

What can United fans expect from Romero?

"He is a very dominating goalkeeper, he dominates the 60-metre area," Van Gaal said. "His stature is also tall and he gives a lot of confidence to the players.

"Of course, he has to learn English because that is also a problem always with a foreigner. He is very good with his feet, so he fits in our profile. I have a lot of confidence that he can fulfil what we are expecting."

