Juventus midfielder Arturo Vidal completes Bayern Munich switch

Arturo Vidal helped Chile win the Copa America earlier in July

Juventus and Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal has completed a move to German champions Bayern Munich.

Vidal, 28, helped Juve win Serie A four times in four seasons after moving to Italy from Bayer Leverkusen in 2011.

Bayern have already signed midfielder Douglas Costa from Shakhtar Donetsk and goalkeeper Sven Ulreich and midfielder Joshua Kimmich from Stuttgart this summer.

Vidal, who helped Chile win the Copa America, has signed a four-year deal.

Bayern did not disclose details about the fee involved but reports suggest the clubs have agreed a sum of £26m plus add-ons.

"I want to keep developing as a player and win important trophies like the Champions League," Vidal told Bayern's website.

"I think the best opportunity to do so is with Bayern."

Vidal helped Juventus reach the Champions League final last season, where they lost 3-1 to Barcelona to miss out on a treble having won their domestic league and cup competitions.

"We weren't a long way off winning all three competitions last season. I hope we can pull it off with Bayern. That has to be the target," he said.