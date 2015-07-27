Michael Jacobs: Wigan Athletic sign Wolves winger

Michael Jacobs had a loan spell last season with Blackpool

Wigan Athletic have signed Michael Jacobs from Wolves on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old winger, part of the Wolves team that won the League One title in 2014 after signing from Derby County, made only 12 Championship appearances for Wolves last season.

He spent a month late in the season on loan at Blackpool.

"I'm really pleased we've got this one over the line," Wigan boss Gary Caldwell said.

"Michael knows this league well, and knows what it takes to be successful at this level," he told the club website.

"He is a potential match winner on his day and will add terrific competition to the squad, which is now starting to take shape."

Meanwhile, former Wolves striker Chris Iwelumo has left his new job as Wolves' Under-18s head coach after just a week in the role, the day before a pre-season training camp in Holland.

"It is with a heavy heart that, having taken on the role and started work, I have quickly realised that I do not think I am up to the demands of the position at this stage of my career," said the 36-year-old former Scotland international.

"Once I started working with the lads, and planning the way forward, I have decided that I am not ready to take on such an important position.

"I have two girls under 10 and a new baby and, with the long hours and travel associated with the role, I underestimated the amount of time I would need to spend away from home."