Milk Cup 2015: Liverpool Juniors impress against County Tyrone

Milk Cup 2015: Opening wins for Liverpool, Antrim and Rangers

Liverpool began their Milk Cup Junior Section campaign in impressive fashion by beating County Tyrone 6-0 at a very wet Ballymena Showgrounds on Monday.

Glen McCauley and Curtis Jones each scored two goals, with Stephen Cairns finding his own net and Belfast's Reece McGinley completing the rout.

Zak Rudden scored the only goal as Rangers beat Sheffield United 1-0.

In the Premier Section, County Antrim saw off American side Strikers 3-0 with the help of a double by Thomas Roscoe.

Jack McCourt had broken the deadlock with a low left-foot shot from the edge of the area at the end of the first half, then Roscoe struck twice after the break.

County Down's Leo Brown and Sam Coles of Brentford challenge for possession during Monday's Junior match

Elsewhere in the Under-17 division, Newcastle United saw off Japanese outfit Higashi Fukuoka 2-0 in Ballymoney, but there were mixed fortunes for the other Northern Ireland county teams.

County Tyrone went down 2-1 to Right to Dream from Ghana, County Fermanagh lost by the same margin to Partick Thistle, and Real Sociedad got the better of County Armagh 1-0.

County Londonderry beat Zambians Lusaka Academy 3-1 and County Down drew 1-1 with Club America.

In the Juniors, AS Roma-USA were joint highest scorers of the opening day thanks to a 6-1 triumph over County Fermanagh in Portrush.

It was a good day for the local sides in the lower age under-15 category as County Antrim, County Down, County Londonderry and County Armagh all recorded victories.

Monday 27 July - Milk Cup Premier Section Results

Right to Dream 2-1 Co Tyrone

OC Blues 2-1 Motherwell

Alset Colombia 2-3 Otago Academy

Co Fermanagh 1-2 Partick Thistle

Vendee 0-1 O'Higgins

Co Antrim 3-0 Strikers

Lusaka Academy 1-3 Co Londonderry

Club America 1-1 Co Down

Newcastle Utd 2-0 Higashi Fukuoka

Malaga CF 1-3 CSKA Moscow

Real Sociedad 1-0 Co Armagh

Monday 27 July - Milk Cup Junior Section Results

Co Down 4-0 Brentford

Sydney Utd 2-0 Dundalk SL

OC Blues 2-3 Co Londonderry

GPS FC Bayern 0-5 Right to Dream

Strikers 2-0 Colina

North Dublin SL 0-3 Co Antrim

Donegal SL 0-1 Plymouth Argyle

Zacatepec 0-3 Southampton

AS Roma-USA 6-1 Co Fermanagh

Swindon Town 1-3 Co Armagh

Co Tyrone 0-6 Liverpool

Rangers 1-0 Sheffield Utd