Arsenal have a good chance of winning the Premier League this season, manager Arsene Wenger said before Sunday's Community Shield at Wembley.

The FA Cup winners face league champions Chelsea, with Blues manager Jose Mourinho questioning whether Wenger's side can handle the pressure that comes with buying expensive players.

With a team including £42m Mesut Ozil and £35m Alexis Sanchez, Wenger joked that some people accuse him of spending too much, and others not enough.