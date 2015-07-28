Cardiff City 2-1 Watford

From the section

Joe Mason scored twice to give Cardiff City victory over newly-promoted Premier League visitors Watford.

He opened the scoring on 19 minutes flicking home Joe Ralls' low cross, but Troy Deeney equalised from close range on the hour mark.

But Mason then sealed the win on 80 minutes, again from a superb through ball by Ralls.

The Bluebirds striker has now scored four goals in pre-season friendly matches this summer.

Russell Slade's side complete their warm-up games with a visit to Bournemouth on Friday, 31 July.