Motherwell bid for me turned down, says St Patrick's Greg Bolger

Bolger joined St Pats in 2012

St Patrick's Athletic have rejected a bid from Motherwell for midfielder Greg Bolger, according to the 26-year-old.

The Irish Premier Division club's player made the announcement on Facebook, saying he was responding to "a lot of rumours" on social media.

"Yes, there was a bid on the table from Motherwell and the club rejected it, which I wasn't happy about," he said.

"But that's football and have to move on. I'm a St Pats player until the end of the year and will be doing my best."

With the season in the Republic of Ireland half way through, St Pats sit third in the table, 11 points behind leaders Dundalk.

Motherwell manager Ian Baraclough knows Bolger from his own time in Ireland, having managed Sligo Rovers for two years from 2012.

The midfielder won the goal of the season award for a title-winning strike against Baraclough's Sligo in 2013.

Bolger, who says he is also being linked with other Irish clubs, began his senior career with University College Dublin before moving to Sporting Fingal, Dundalk then, in 2012, St Pats.