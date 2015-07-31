Troy Brown: Stability key factor in Exeter City transfer

Troy Brown is one of five new signings at Exeter City this summer

Troy Brown says his decision to move to Exeter City was influenced by the stability at the League Two club.

Brown joined City after his contract at Cheltenham Town, who were relegated from League Two in May, came to an end.

"There was a lot of chopping and changing last year. Four managers and 44 players is a lot to deal with," the centre-back told BBC Sport.

"There seems to be a definite stability here with the manager, who's been here for a number of years," he added.

Brown was a virtual ever-present in the Cheltenham side last season as they finished four points from safety and were relegated to the National League after 16 years in the Football League.

But he feels that he could be fighting at the opposite end of the League Two table with Exeter this season:

"Everyone really gets on and there's a good bond there, and that's me saying that and I'm new coming into it.

"That bodes well for the season as out on the pitch everyone will be fighting for each other.

"We've got the quality there to match so I don't see why we can't be challenging for good things."