Edgeley Park: Stockport Council buy ground off Sale Sharks owner

Edgeley Park has been home to Stockport County for 114 years

Stockport Council has completed the purchase of Edgeley Park from majority Sale Sharks owner Brian Kennedy.

In June, the council revealed it was in talks with Kennedy's company Cheshire Sport to help out Conference North side Stockport County.

Kennedy bought the stadium in 2003 for the Premiership rugby union side Sale and merged the two clubs.

He quit his role with County after two years and in 2012 the Sharks moved out to play at AJ Bell Stadium in Salford.

"The council has purchased Edgeley Stadium, the home of Stockport County Football Club, for the benefit of the club and the people of Stockport," said a statement.

"We will now be working with the football club to review their lease of the stadium."

The statement also added the council would not be providing any financial support to the football club and expect a commercial return from their purchase.