Birmingham City 2-1 Reading

Birmingham City debutant Jon Toral rises to head their second goal

Tomasz Kuszczak saved a last-minute penalty as Birmingham City held on to secure a dramatic victory against Reading at St Andrew's.

David Cotterill put Blues in front with a wildly deflected free-kick which beat Reading keeper Jonathan Bond.

Jon Toral doubled the hosts' advantage after the restart when he leapt to head home a Clayton Donaldson cross.

Nick Blackman nodded the visitors back in it, but Kuszczak saved Orlando Sa's penalty after Simon Cox was fouled.

Birmingham went ahead after Paul McShane brought down Clayton Donaldson and Cotterill fired home the free-kick.

Debutant Toral put Birmingham 2-0 up after smart link-up play with Donaldson allowed him to head past Bond.

Reading were back in it soon afterwards when Chris Gunter fired a cross towards Blackman, who headed the ball past Blues debutant Kuszczak.

Deep into added time, Cox was brought down by David Davis in the box and Kuszczak coolly saved Sa's weak spot-kick.

Afterwards, Reading manager Steve Clarke said an Aaron Tshibola effort should have stood. Tshibola's powerful shot from outside the box bounced down off the crossbar and back into play.

Birmingham manager Gary Rowett: "It was an amazing game. It had little bit of everything for the spectator.

"It is the sign of the Championship in some ways. People talk about it as the most unpredictable league in the world.

"I was not overly sure it was a penalty but then Tomasz Kuszczak came up with a moment of experience and brilliance to win the game."

Reading manager Steve Clarke on Tshibola's disputed 'goal': "I don't know if it was a goal. Why they don't have goal-line technology in the Championship, League One and Two I don't know because it is such a simple thing to do.

"Every club could have it. There is so much money in the game. The professional game could be covered from top to bottom instead of giving all the money to one big superstar player.

"It is a clear decision. It's either a goal or it isn't. It works in the Premier League so why not bring it in for the good of the game? Points are vital at every level so these sort of decisions are really important."

Birmingham City midfielder Stephen Gleeson challenges Reading's Aaron Tshibola's goal-bound shot on the goalline

Jon Toral celebrates with Demarai Gray after scoring on his debut for Birmingham City