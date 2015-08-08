Match ends, Cardiff City 1, Fulham 1.
Cardiff City 1-1 Fulham
Craig Noone's stunning equaliser secured Cardiff a dramatic draw against Fulham in their Championship opener.
Simon Moore's error in goal, fumbling a Ben Pringle cross, allowed a ruthless Matt Smith to head home for Fulham.
Cardiff had chances as Anthony Pilkington hit the woodwork and also had a goal disallowed for handball.
But the hosts persevered and levelled late on thanks to a fabulous left-footed curling solo effort from their 77th-minute substitute.
Noone's impact was almost immediate as he cut in from the right and struck from the edge of the penalty area.
The Cottagers, who had lost seven of their first eight league games last season, looked on course for a bright start to this season's campaign.
Five summer signings - Andy Lonergan, Pringle, Tom Cairney, Jazz Richards and Jamie O'Hara - started for the visitors and the new-look side was largely a cohesive unit.
But although Fulham dominated for large periods, Cardiff were resilient.
The Welsh side thought they had quickly equalised but Pilkington was deemed to have handled Alex Revell's looping header before it went over the line.
Fulham could have doubled their advantage as Pringle was denied by Moore from close range and their profligacy was punished as the Fulham defence allowed Noone the freedom to roam and cause damage.
Cardiff manager Russell Slade on Craig Noone's equaliser: "We've been waiting for that one.
"Craig does it so many times in training but we didn't see it last season with the success we wanted.
"Pilks (Anthony Pilkington) got the nod above him to start but Craig's come on and made a point - and that's the reaction you want.
"I felt we deserved a point massively on the balance of play and the opportunities created, and their keeper Andy Lonergan was excellent."
Fulham manager Kit Symons: "The changing room's a bit disappointed not to have won it, which is a sign of the expectations within our ranks.
"Overall a draw was probably a fair result but at 1-0 we had one or two very good chances to win it.
"I'm disappointed not to have won it but I was pleased with the performance."
Line-ups
Cardiff
- 21Moore
- 2Peltier
- 4Morrison
- 16Connolly
- 28Malone
- 13PilkingtonBooked at 51mins
- 7Whittingham
- 15DikgacoiSubstituted forNooneat 77'minutes
- 8Ralls
- 10Mason
- 19RevellSubstituted forAmeobiat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 3da Silva
- 11Noone
- 17Gunnarsson
- 18Doyle
- 22O'Keefe
- 30Wilson
- 38Ameobi
Fulham
- 24Lonergan
- 2Richards
- 4Hutchinson
- 33Burn
- 15Voser
- 23O'Hara
- 21Christensen
- 10Cairney
- 44McCormack
- 18Pringle
- 9SmithSubstituted forDembeleat 78'minutesBooked at 85mins
Substitutes
- 1Bettinelli
- 6Bodurov
- 11Kacaniklic
- 14Mattila
- 16Woodrow
- 25Dembele
- 28Hyndman
- Referee:
- Darren Bond
- Attendance:
- 15,429
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cardiff City 1, Fulham 1.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Peter Whittingham.
Attempt blocked. Tom Cairney (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Moussa Dembele.
Sammy Ameobi (Cardiff City).
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Scott Malone.
Goal!
Goal! Cardiff City 1, Fulham 1. Craig Noone (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Peter Whittingham.
Booking
Moussa Dembele (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Matthew Connolly (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Moussa Dembele (Fulham).
Attempt missed. Sean Morrison (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Peter Whittingham with a cross following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Joe Ralls (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Tom Cairney.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Moussa Dembele replaces Matt Smith.
Substitution
Substitution, Cardiff City. Craig Noone replaces Kagisho Dikgacoi.
Attempt missed. Scott Malone (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Sammy Ameobi.
Attempt saved. Joe Mason (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Peter Whittingham.
Attempt saved. Joe Ralls (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Joe Mason (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Ralls.
Peter Whittingham (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kay Voser (Fulham).
Foul by Sammy Ameobi (Cardiff City).
Shaun Hutchinson (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sammy Ameobi (Cardiff City).
Lasse Vigen Christensen (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Joe Ralls (Cardiff City).
Tom Cairney (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Scott Malone (Cardiff City) because of an injury.
Scott Malone (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matt Smith (Fulham).
Foul by Sean Morrison (Cardiff City).
Matt Smith (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Cardiff City. Sammy Ameobi replaces Alex Revell.
Attempt missed. Matthew Connolly (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Sean Morrison (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Matthew Connolly (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Anthony Pilkington with a cross.
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Dan Burn.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Matthew Connolly.
Attempt blocked. Ben Pringle (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ross McCormack.