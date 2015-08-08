Cardiff City 1-1 Fulham

Anthony Pilkington's header was disallowed for handball in the first half

Craig Noone's stunning equaliser secured Cardiff a dramatic draw against Fulham in their Championship opener.

Simon Moore's error in goal, fumbling a Ben Pringle cross, allowed a ruthless Matt Smith to head home for Fulham.

Cardiff had chances as Anthony Pilkington hit the woodwork and also had a goal disallowed for handball.

But the hosts persevered and levelled late on thanks to a fabulous left-footed curling solo effort from their 77th-minute substitute.

Noone's impact was almost immediate as he cut in from the right and struck from the edge of the penalty area.

The Cottagers, who had lost seven of their first eight league games last season, looked on course for a bright start to this season's campaign.

Five summer signings - Andy Lonergan, Pringle, Tom Cairney, Jazz Richards and Jamie O'Hara - started for the visitors and the new-look side was largely a cohesive unit.

But although Fulham dominated for large periods, Cardiff were resilient.

The Welsh side thought they had quickly equalised but Pilkington was deemed to have handled Alex Revell's looping header before it went over the line.

Fulham could have doubled their advantage as Pringle was denied by Moore from close range and their profligacy was punished as the Fulham defence allowed Noone the freedom to roam and cause damage.

Cardiff manager Russell Slade on Craig Noone's equaliser: "We've been waiting for that one.

"Craig does it so many times in training but we didn't see it last season with the success we wanted.

"Pilks (Anthony Pilkington) got the nod above him to start but Craig's come on and made a point - and that's the reaction you want.

"I felt we deserved a point massively on the balance of play and the opportunities created, and their keeper Andy Lonergan was excellent."

Fulham manager Kit Symons: "The changing room's a bit disappointed not to have won it, which is a sign of the expectations within our ranks.

"Overall a draw was probably a fair result but at 1-0 we had one or two very good chances to win it.

"I'm disappointed not to have won it but I was pleased with the performance."