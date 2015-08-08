Walsall 1-1 Oldham Athletic

Jonathan Forte has scored 16 goals in 35 league games for Oldham Athletic

Jonathan Forte came off the bench to rescue a point for Oldham at Walsall.

Romaine Sawyers gave the hosts an early lead with a powerfully struck drive, following good work from Tom Bradshaw.

Andy Taylor sent a free-kick wide for Walsall and Liam Kelly twice went close in response before Forte eventually volleyed home the leveller from a Jake Cassidy cross.

Bradshaw almost won it for the Saddlers, but sent a last-minute effort off target.

Oldham manager Darren Kelly told BBC Radio Manchester:

Media playback is not supported on this device Kelly on Walsall v Oldham

"I thought we showed great character, especially after going 1-0 down.

"I thought after about 15 minutes we started to build momentum, started to take the game to them, started to take over and I think, to be honest, we were unlucky to come away with just a point.

"The key to anything is keeping the ball in possession and being patient with what you're trying to do."