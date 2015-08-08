Match ends, Walsall 1, Oldham Athletic 1.
Walsall 1-1 Oldham Athletic
Jonathan Forte came off the bench to rescue a point for Oldham at Walsall.
Romaine Sawyers gave the hosts an early lead with a powerfully struck drive, following good work from Tom Bradshaw.
Andy Taylor sent a free-kick wide for Walsall and Liam Kelly twice went close in response before Forte eventually volleyed home the leveller from a Jake Cassidy cross.
Bradshaw almost won it for the Saddlers, but sent a last-minute effort off target.
Oldham manager Darren Kelly told BBC Radio Manchester:
"I thought we showed great character, especially after going 1-0 down.
"I thought after about 15 minutes we started to build momentum, started to take the game to them, started to take over and I think, to be honest, we were unlucky to come away with just a point.
"The key to anything is keeping the ball in possession and being patient with what you're trying to do."
Line-ups
Walsall
- 1Etheridge
- 6Downing
- 4O'Connor
- 3Taylor
- 2Demetriou
- 8Mantom
- 7Chambers
- 21CookSubstituted forLalkovicat 66'minutes
- 14HenrySubstituted forFordeat 87'minutes
- 9Bradshaw
- 10Sawyers
Substitutes
- 11Baxendale
- 12Forde
- 13MacGillivray
- 15Lalkovic
- 16Preston
- 17Flanagan
- 18Morris
Oldham
- 1Coleman
- 20Wilson
- 5Wilson
- 16Burn
- 3Mills
- 6Kelly
- 7CroftSubstituted forPhilliskirkat 75'minutes
- 15WinchesterSubstituted forDunnat 67'minutes
- 8Jones
- 14Cassidy
- 18TurnerSubstituted forForteat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Brown
- 9Poleon
- 10Philliskirk
- 11Forte
- 13Cornell
- 17Dunn
- 21Gunning
- Referee:
- Mark Brown
- Attendance:
- 5,009
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Walsall 1, Oldham Athletic 1.
Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Andy Taylor.
Attempt missed. Tom Bradshaw (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Tom Bradshaw (Walsall).
Liam Kelly (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Anthony Forde replaces Rico Henry.
Sam Mantom (Walsall) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Danny Philliskirk (Oldham Athletic).
Goal!
Goal! Walsall 1, Oldham Athletic 1. Jonathan Forte (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jake Cassidy.
Attempt saved. Milan Lalkovic (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Sam Mantom (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Jones (Oldham Athletic).
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by James Wilson.
Attempt saved. Milan Lalkovic (Walsall) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Danny Philliskirk replaces Lee Croft.
Tom Bradshaw (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dangerous play by James Wilson (Oldham Athletic).
Foul by Sam Mantom (Walsall).
David Dunn (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Joseph Mills (Oldham Athletic) because of an injury.
Tom Bradshaw (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lee Croft (Oldham Athletic).
Milan Lalkovic (Walsall).
Milan Lalkovic (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jonathan Burn (Oldham Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Oldham Athletic. David Dunn replaces Carl Winchester.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Milan Lalkovic replaces Jordan Cook.
Attempt blocked. Lee Croft (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Jonathan Forte replaces Rhys Turner.
Foul by Adam Chambers (Walsall).
Liam Kelly (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by James O'Connor.
Attempt saved. Joseph Mills (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Michael Jones (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Andy Taylor (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Tom Bradshaw (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Liam Kelly (Oldham Athletic).
Romaine Sawyers (Walsall) wins a free kick on the right wing.