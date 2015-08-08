Colchester United 2-2 Blackpool

From the section

Darren Ambrose played pre-season matches for Colchester United last summer

Darren Ambrose scored on his Colchester United debut to deny Blackpool victory on their return to England's third tier after eight years.

Mark Cullen's tap-in finish from Gavin Massey's low cross put the Seasiders ahead, only for Alex Gilbey to level with a volley.

Cullen added a second in first-half injury time, firing into the net through a crowded area.

But Massey set Ambrose up to equalise before going close to finding a winner.