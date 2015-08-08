Gillingham 4-0 Sheffield United

Bradley Dack scored 10 goals for Gillingham last season

Gillingham went top of League One on the opening day of the season with a thumping win over Sheffield United.

Forward Luke Norris scored the opener for the Gills.

On-loan defender Deji Oshilaja scored on his first Gillingham outing, while John Egan headed in a corner eight minutes from time.

Bradley Dack's drive completed victory and capped a miserable first game in charge of the Blades for new Sheffield United manager Nigel Adkins.

Gillingham boss Justin Edinburgh told BBC Radio Kent:

"I thought we were excellent from start to finish today, and I'm very proud of the players.

"We played with energy and really pressed Sheffield and didn't allow them to play.

"Credit to my players because they were up against some very good players out there today, a team that's fancied to gain promotion from the league, and rightly so."