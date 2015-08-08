Everton 2-2 Watford

Kone's late equaliser was just his second goal for Everton

Arouna Kone's late equaliser earned Everton a point at home to Premier League newcomers Watford.

Mexican Miguel Layun fired Watford ahead on the half-volley in the first half after Everton failed to clear.

Ross Barkley's stunning effort brought the home side level before Odion Ighalo's composed strike gave the Hornets the lead for a second time.

But three minutes later, substitute Kone snatched a draw with an angled finish across Heurelho Gomes.

How did the new boys do?

Watford have made 10 signings since winning promotion from the Championship, and Quique Sanchez Flores became the club's fifth manager in 12 months when replacing Slavisa Jokanovic in June.

Six of those new players made their competitive debuts at Everton, but there was little indication of the Spaniard's team failing to gel.

Sebastian Prodl was composed at the back and made several key interceptions as the home side were frustrated for large periods of the game, while Etienne Capoue linked up well with Troy Deeney when the forward and captain dropped deep.

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku and Watford's Deeney had contrasting first halves - Deeney's dropping deep was central to much of the visitors' good play on the break

While Lukaku struggled to find a way into the game during the opening 45 minutes

Everton, by contrast, have had a quiet off-season. Tom Cleverley was the only one of three summer signings to feature, and there was little evidence to suggest he is the player manager Roberto Martinez is looking for to lift his side.

Did Watford deserve to hold on for the win?

Martinez has said he requires at least three more signings to be competitive this year, and on this evidence, it would be difficult to argue with him.

'We weren't at the races'

Much of Everton's play was laboured and ponderous and, despite improving in the second half, they owed their recovery to a moment of brilliance from Barkley.

The 21-year-old's right-footed strike flew high into Gomes's goal and once Watford's defence had been breached, the home side seemed to gather momentum where in the first half it would peter out.

There was an element of fortune about Layun's opening goal but there was nothing lucky about but Ighalo's strike.

The Nigerian striker dummied two Everton defenders before coolly slotting home to put Watford back in the lead, only for Kone to rescue the Toffees with just his second goal for the club.

'We weren't at the races'

Everton manager Roberto Martinez: "The first half was not good enough. We were in pre-season mode, while Watford were ready from the first whistle. Playing against a new team in the division, you are going to get that and we did not react.

Media playback is not supported on this device Watford draw a fair result - Flores

"But the attitude was completely different in the second half. We never accepted defeat and it is fair to say we deserved the equaliser. Barkley's strike was world class, and forget about his age - he has matured immensely."

Watford manager Quique Flores: "I felt it was possible to do something special in my first match in England when we went 2-1 up but we made some mistakes in the end. It was a fair result.

"My targets are the same as the club and the players. We have to be competitive and we will try and offer something different to the fans every week. The connection with the fans is really special and we will try to stay close to them."

Man of the match

Deeney's hold-up play was central to much of Watford's composure in possession, but Ross Barkley deserves the award for his brilliant strike alone.

Martinez said the performance was proof the young midfielder had added maturity to his game for the new season. The Spaniard was surely alluding to the way in which Barkley continued to fight for possession and show for the ball when his team were trailing.

The stats you need to know

Ighalo has scored more goals than any other player in the top four tiers in 2015 (17)

Everton have now started three consecutive Premier League seasons with a 2-2 draw

The Toffees have now conceded 37 goals on the opening day in Premier League history; more than any other side

Watford ended a run of nine consecutive defeats against Everton in all competitions