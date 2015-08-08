Arbroath 0-3 Elgin City

From the section

Craig Gunn scored twice as Elgin City opened their Scottish League Two season with a convincing win over 10-man Arbroath.

Forward Gunn netted an early opener with a long-range shot from a difficult angle.

His second came from the penalty spot after Craig Wilson had been sent off for a professional foul on Kyle Macleod on the area.

Mark Nicolson scored Elgin's third from close range in the second half.