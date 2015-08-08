Scottish League Two
Arbroath0Elgin3

Arbroath 0-3 Elgin City

Craig Gunn scored twice as Elgin City opened their Scottish League Two season with a convincing win over 10-man Arbroath.

Forward Gunn netted an early opener with a long-range shot from a difficult angle.

His second came from the penalty spot after Craig Wilson had been sent off for a professional foul on Kyle Macleod on the area.

Mark Nicolson scored Elgin's third from close range in the second half.

Line-ups

Arbroath

  • 1Fleming
  • 2WilsonBooked at 30mins
  • 5Hay
  • 4Little
  • 3LowdonSubstituted forTrialistat 77'minutes
  • 7Linn
  • 8Stewart
  • 6Clarke
  • 11AlvarezSubstituted forMunroat 32'minutes
  • 10Gold
  • 9CoultSubstituted forGrehanat 55'minutesBooked at 60mins

Substitutes

  • 12Grehan
  • 14Munro
  • 15Reid
  • 16Johnstone
  • 17Trialist
  • 18Hester
  • 21Brodie

Elgin

  • 1Hurst
  • 2Cooper
  • 4Gordon
  • 5Duff
  • 3McHardy
  • 7McKenzieSubstituted forBruceat 86'minutes
  • 6Nicolson
  • 8Cameron
  • 11MooreSubstituted forMacPheeat 81'minutes
  • 9GunnSubstituted forHunterat 84'minutes
  • 10MacleodBooked at 38mins

Substitutes

  • 12MacPhee
  • 14McLean
  • 15Hunter
  • 16Halsman
  • 17Bruce
  • 21Black
Referee:
David Munro
Attendance:
683

Match Stats

Home TeamArbroathAway TeamElgin
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home3
Away9
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away4

Live Text

Match ends, Arbroath 0, Elgin City 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Arbroath 0, Elgin City 3.

Foul by Graham Hay (Arbroath).

Kyle Macleod (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Andy Munro.

Attempt missed. Mark Nicolson (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Elgin City. Robbie Bruce replaces Marc McKenzie.

Substitution

Substitution, Elgin City. George Hunter replaces Craig Gunn.

Substitution

Substitution, Elgin City. Archie MacPhee replaces Daniel Moore.

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by David Gold.

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Trialist replaces Jordan Lowdon.

Goal!

Goal! Arbroath 0, Elgin City 3. Mark Nicolson (Elgin City) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marc McKenzie.

Foul by Ricky Little (Arbroath).

Daniel Moore (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Martin Grehan (Arbroath) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top right corner.

Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by David Gold (Arbroath).

Jamie Clarke (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mark Nicolson (Elgin City).

Brian Cameron (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Martin Grehan (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Martin Grehan (Arbroath).

Foul by Keiran Stewart (Arbroath).

Mark Nicolson (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Kyle Macleod (Elgin City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Martin Grehan replaces Lewis Coult.

Foul by Lewis Coult (Arbroath).

Liam Gordon (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Craig Gunn (Elgin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.

Jamie Duff (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lewis Coult (Arbroath).

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Liam Gordon.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Darryl McHardy.

Second Half

Second Half begins Arbroath 0, Elgin City 2.

Half Time

First Half ends, Arbroath 0, Elgin City 2.

Bobby Linn (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kyle Macleod (Elgin City).

Lewis Coult (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Liam Gordon (Elgin City).

Foul by Lewis Coult (Arbroath).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Elgin11003033
2Berwick11002113
3Annan Athletic11001013
4Clyde11001013
5East Stirlingshire11001013
6Montrose100112-10
7East Fife100101-10
8Queen's Park100101-10
9Stirling100101-10
10Arbroath100103-30
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories