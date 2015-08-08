Match ends, Arbroath 0, Elgin City 3.
Arbroath 0-3 Elgin City
Craig Gunn scored twice as Elgin City opened their Scottish League Two season with a convincing win over 10-man Arbroath.
Forward Gunn netted an early opener with a long-range shot from a difficult angle.
His second came from the penalty spot after Craig Wilson had been sent off for a professional foul on Kyle Macleod on the area.
Mark Nicolson scored Elgin's third from close range in the second half.
Line-ups
Arbroath
- 1Fleming
- 2WilsonBooked at 30mins
- 5Hay
- 4Little
- 3LowdonSubstituted forTrialistat 77'minutes
- 7Linn
- 8Stewart
- 6Clarke
- 11AlvarezSubstituted forMunroat 32'minutes
- 10Gold
- 9CoultSubstituted forGrehanat 55'minutesBooked at 60mins
Substitutes
- 12Grehan
- 14Munro
- 15Reid
- 16Johnstone
- 17Trialist
- 18Hester
- 21Brodie
Elgin
- 1Hurst
- 2Cooper
- 4Gordon
- 5Duff
- 3McHardy
- 7McKenzieSubstituted forBruceat 86'minutes
- 6Nicolson
- 8Cameron
- 11MooreSubstituted forMacPheeat 81'minutes
- 9GunnSubstituted forHunterat 84'minutes
- 10MacleodBooked at 38mins
Substitutes
- 12MacPhee
- 14McLean
- 15Hunter
- 16Halsman
- 17Bruce
- 21Black
- Referee:
- David Munro
- Attendance:
- 683
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away4
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arbroath 0, Elgin City 3.
Foul by Graham Hay (Arbroath).
Kyle Macleod (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Andy Munro.
Attempt missed. Mark Nicolson (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Robbie Bruce replaces Marc McKenzie.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. George Hunter replaces Craig Gunn.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Archie MacPhee replaces Daniel Moore.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by David Gold.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Trialist replaces Jordan Lowdon.
Goal!
Goal! Arbroath 0, Elgin City 3. Mark Nicolson (Elgin City) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marc McKenzie.
Foul by Ricky Little (Arbroath).
Daniel Moore (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Martin Grehan (Arbroath) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top right corner.
Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Gold (Arbroath).
Jamie Clarke (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mark Nicolson (Elgin City).
Brian Cameron (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Martin Grehan (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Martin Grehan (Arbroath).
Foul by Keiran Stewart (Arbroath).
Mark Nicolson (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Kyle Macleod (Elgin City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Martin Grehan replaces Lewis Coult.
Foul by Lewis Coult (Arbroath).
Liam Gordon (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Craig Gunn (Elgin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Jamie Duff (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lewis Coult (Arbroath).
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Liam Gordon.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Darryl McHardy.
Second Half
Second Half begins Arbroath 0, Elgin City 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, Arbroath 0, Elgin City 2.
Bobby Linn (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kyle Macleod (Elgin City).
Lewis Coult (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Liam Gordon (Elgin City).
Foul by Lewis Coult (Arbroath).