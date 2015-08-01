Billy Bodin: Bristol Rovers sign forward on short-term deal

Billy Bodin appeared for Bristol Rovers in Friday's friendly defeat by West Bromwich Albion

League Two newcomers Bristol Rovers have signed forward Billy Bodin on a short-term contract.

Bodin, 23, is the son of ex-Wales full-back Paul and was released by Northampton Town at the end of last season, having only joined in January.

"He is something a bit different to what we have here already and he gives us another attacking option," manager Darrell Clarke told the club website.

Bodin appeared in Friday's 4-0 friendly defeat by West Bromwich Albion.

England international Rickie Lambert, a former Bristol Rovers striker, scored twice on his Baggies debut a few hours after completing a move from Liverpool.

