Stuart Dallas: Leeds United sign Brentford winger

Stuart Dallas scored eight goals for Brentford in 2014-15

Leeds United have signed Brentford winger Stuart Dallas for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

The 24-year-old, who has won five caps for Northern Ireland, made 43 appearances for the Bees last season as they reached the play-offs.

Dallas played under Leeds head coach Uwe Rosler when the German was in charge at Griffin Park.

He could make his debut for Leeds in their Championship season opener at Burnley on Saturday.

