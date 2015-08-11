Match ends, Wigan Athletic 1, Bury 2.
Wigan Athletic 1-2 Bury
Leon Clarke's 89th-minute strike earned Bury a comeback victory over his former side Wigan Athletic in the first round of the Capital One Cup.
The Latics led when new signing Will Grigg scored from the spot after Peter Clarke fouled Michael Jacobs.
But Clarke, who was on loan at Wigan last season, levelled the scores with a powerful header.
And he grabbed his second of the game, scoring with a penalty after substitute Tom Pope was fouled by Craig Morgan.
Line-ups
Wigan
- 1O'Donnell
- 21McNaughton
- 25Barnett
- 20Morgan
- 2James
- 4Perkins
- 6Power
- 17Jacobs
- 11OdelusiSubstituted forJenningsat 70'minutes
- 15FloresSubstituted forMckayat 90+2'minutes
- 9GriggSubstituted forDaviesat 78'minutesBooked at 83mins
Substitutes
- 5Daniels
- 10Davies
- 13Nicholls
- 16Jennings
- 19Mckay
- 37Anson
- 48Burke
Bury
- 1WaltonBooked at 90mins
- 2Riley
- 27Cameron
- 5Clarke
- 3Hussey
- 4Tutte
- 6EtuhuSubstituted forPughat 82'minutes
- 10MayorSubstituted forPopeat 45'minutes
- 19Soares
- 7HopeSubstituted forMellisat 54'minutes
- 9ClarkeBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 8Mellis
- 11Pope
- 12Sedgwick
- 22Pugh
- 26Lainton
- 32Rose
- 40Brown
- Referee:
- Mark Heywood
- Attendance:
- 5,484
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wigan Athletic 1, Bury 2.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Joe Riley.
Foul by Jacob Mellis (Bury).
Reece James (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Billy McKay replaces Jordan Flores.
Tom Pope (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Leon Barnett (Wigan Athletic).
Booking
Leon Clarke (Bury) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Wigan Athletic 1, Bury 2. Leon Clarke (Bury) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty Bury. Tom Pope draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Craig Morgan (Wigan Athletic) after a foul in the penalty area.
Foul by Tom Pope (Bury).
Leon Barnett (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Craig Davies (Wigan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Chris Hussey (Bury) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Craig Davies (Wigan Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Bury. Danny Pugh replaces Kelvin Etuhu.
Joe Riley (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kevin McNaughton (Wigan Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Craig Davies replaces William Grigg.
Attempt blocked. Tom Pope (Bury) header from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.
Corner, Bury. Conceded by Craig Morgan.
Attempt blocked. Jacob Mellis (Bury) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Tom Soares (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Reece James (Wigan Athletic).
Leon Barnett (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Pope (Bury).
Attempt missed. Andrew Tutte (Bury) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Foul by William Grigg (Wigan Athletic).
Chris Hussey (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Ryan Jennings replaces Sanmi Odelusi.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Nathan Cameron.
Foul by Chris Hussey (Bury).
Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Tom Pope (Bury) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Tom Pope (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Peter Clarke.
Goal!
Goal! Wigan Athletic 1, Bury 1. Leon Clarke (Bury) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Chris Hussey.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Joe Riley.