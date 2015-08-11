Wigan Athletic 1-2 Bury

From the section

Clarke scored one goal in 10 games for Wigan while on loan last season

Leon Clarke's 89th-minute strike earned Bury a comeback victory over his former side Wigan Athletic in the first round of the Capital One Cup.

The Latics led when new signing Will Grigg scored from the spot after Peter Clarke fouled Michael Jacobs.

But Clarke, who was on loan at Wigan last season, levelled the scores with a powerful header.

And he grabbed his second of the game, scoring with a penalty after substitute Tom Pope was fouled by Craig Morgan.