Emmerson Boyce: Blackpool sign ex-Wigan defender

Emmerson Boyce has also played for Luton and Crystal Palace

Emmerson Boyce has joined Blackpool on a one-year deal after his contract at fellow League One side Wigan ran out.

The 35-year-old, who can play at right-back or in central defence, featured in the Seasiders' final pre-season friendly against Accrington Stanley.

Barbados international Boyce spent nine years at Wigan and made 298 appearances for the Latics.

During his time at the DW Stadium, Boyce captained the club to FA Cup success in 2013.

