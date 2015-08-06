Wales reach new Fifa rankings high of ninth place

Wales have lost just once in their last 11 matches and are top of their Euro 2016 qualifying campaign

Wales have moved up one place in the latest Fifa rankings to a new high of ninth.

Chris Coleman's side are now above the Netherlands, who have dropped down to 12th.

England have also climbed a place to eighth, while Scotland are down three places to 32nd and Northern Ireland also drop by three to 40th.

Argentina remain in the number one spot, with Belgium back up to second and Germany in third.

Wales beat Belgium in a Euro 2016 qualifier in June, which resulted in a leap of 12 places in last month's rankings to reach the top 10 for the first time since they were introduced in 1993.

Cyprus will be Wales' next opponents on 3 September, with a home game against Israel to follow three days later.

Coleman's side are three points clear of Belgium with four games left in the qualifying campaign.

Fifa rankings top 10

1. Argentina

2. Belgium

3. Germany

4. Colombia

5. Brazil

6. Portugal

7. Romania

8. England

9. Wales

10. Chile

Others: Scotland (32), Northern Ireland (40), Republic of Ireland (50)