Martin Rice: Goalkeeper a 'massive asset' for Truro City

Martin Rice has also played for Exeter City and Torquay United

New Truro City goalkeeper Martin Rice will be a "massive asset" to the newly-promoted National League South club, according to manager Steve Tully.

Rice re-joined Truro last month after being released by Torquay United.

The 29-year-old played 122 times for the Cornish side in a three-year spell at Treyew Road from 2008-2011.

"He's been there, done it and he's at an age now where he's at the top of his game and he'll be a massive asset for us," Tully told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"I needed to bring in players that could add a little bit more quality.

"I'm delighted that Ricey's come in because he'll be a massive influence on the back four and players in front of him."

Truro are back in National League South after winning promotion last season following two years in the Southern Premier League.