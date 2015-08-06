Ian Henderson commits to Rochdale amid exit speculation

Ian Henderson moved to Rochdale in 2013 from Colchester

Striker Ian Henderson has committed his future to Rochdale after speculation he could leave the club.

The 30-year-old scored 22 goals for Dale last season as they finished eighth in League One, with only Preston's Joe Garner scoring more.

Henderson has reportedly been a target for Barnsley.

"I think it's just part and parcel of football - if you do well you get interest from other clubs," he told BBC Radio Manchester.

"I've said it in the past I'm contract to Rochdale for the next 12 months and my commitment lies here.

"It is nice to have speculation about yourself, but I can clarify I'm happy here."