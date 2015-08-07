Jonny Howson: Norwich City midfielder signs new contract

Jonny Howson
Jonny Howson has scored 14 goals for Norwich

Norwich City midfielder Jonny Howson has signed a new four-year deal with the Premier League club.

The 27-year-old has played 110 games for the Canaries since joining from boyhood club Leeds United in 2012.

Last season, Howson scored in the Championship play-off semi-final first-leg against Ipswich as Alex Neil's side won promotion from the second tier.

"I'm really pleased, especially after last season going so well," Howson told the club website.

