Jonny Howson: Norwich City midfielder signs new contract
Norwich City midfielder Jonny Howson has signed a new four-year deal with the Premier League club.
The 27-year-old has played 110 games for the Canaries since joining from boyhood club Leeds United in 2012.
Last season, Howson scored in the Championship play-off semi-final first-leg against Ipswich as Alex Neil's side won promotion from the second tier.
"I'm really pleased, especially after last season going so well," Howson told the club website.