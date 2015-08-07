Moses Odubajo: Hull City sign Brentford full-back for £3.5m

New Hull City full-back Moses Odubajo has represented England up to Under-20 level

Hull have signed full-back Moses Odubajo from Championship rivals Brentford for a fee of £3.5m.

Odubajo made 49 appearances for the Bees having signed from League One side Leyton Orient for £1m in June 2014.

The 22-year-old, who can also play as a winger, has signed a three-year contract with the Tigers.

"Unfortunately it didn't happen in time for me to play on Saturday, but I'm looking forward to playing for this club," he told the club's website.

