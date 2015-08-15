Cheltenham Town 3-0 Southport

Cheltenham scored three second-half goals to ease past Southport and secure their first league win of the season.

Defender Aaron Downes headed the hosts into the lead shortly after half-time.

Amari Morgan-Smith then netted twice in the space of six minutes to leave Southport with one point from their first three league games.

Louis Almond went closest for the visitors, who are yet to score this season, but his effort was well saved by Robins goalkeeper Dillon Phillips.

Cheltenham Town boss Gary Johnson told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:

"We were all a little bit frustrated these last couple of games, I know the fans wanted four goals, but I think three was enough.

"It was a release of the pressure because we'd been playing alright.

"It was an important one to win, I knew the pressure that we were under to really get that win.

"We didn't want people to doubt us, so now we can move forward with confidence."