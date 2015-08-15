Match ends, Cheltenham Town 3, Southport 0.
Cheltenham Town 3-0 Southport
Cheltenham scored three second-half goals to ease past Southport and secure their first league win of the season.
Defender Aaron Downes headed the hosts into the lead shortly after half-time.
Amari Morgan-Smith then netted twice in the space of six minutes to leave Southport with one point from their first three league games.
Louis Almond went closest for the visitors, who are yet to score this season, but his effort was well saved by Robins goalkeeper Dillon Phillips.
Cheltenham Town boss Gary Johnson told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:
"We were all a little bit frustrated these last couple of games, I know the fans wanted four goals, but I think three was enough.
"It was a release of the pressure because we'd been playing alright.
"It was an important one to win, I knew the pressure that we were under to really get that win.
"We didn't want people to doubt us, so now we can move forward with confidence."
Line-ups
Cheltenham
- 1Phillips
- 2Barthram
- 5Downes
- 4Storer
- 3McLennanSubstituted forBowenat 81'minutes
- 6Parslow
- 7Pell
- 9WrightSubstituted forCookeat 83'minutes
- 10Morgan-Smith
- 11Munns
- 8WatersSubstituted forHallat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Kitscha
- 14Hall
- 16Hanks
- 23Bowen
- 27Cooke
Southport
- 1Coughlin
- 2Challoner
- 6Foster
- 4Nolan
- 5Thompson
- 3Beesley
- 23CameronSubstituted forAllenat 57'minutes
- 14Joyce
- 22PhenixSubstituted forMcCarthyat 66'minutes
- 11Jones
- 17Almond
Substitutes
- 7Allen
- 12Blakeman
- 15McCarthy
- 16Rutherford
- 19Viscosi
- Referee:
- Robert Whitton
- Attendance:
- 2,251
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home17
- Away17
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cheltenham Town 3, Southport 0.
Foul by Matthew Challoner (Southport).
Amari Morgan-Smith (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Asa Hall (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Connor McCarthy (Southport) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Southport.
Corner, Southport.
Foul by Aaron Downes (Cheltenham Town).
Jamie Allen (Southport) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Josh Cooke replaces Daniel Wright.
Goal!
Goal! Cheltenham Town 3, Southport 0. Amari Morgan-Smith (Cheltenham Town) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Daniel Wright with a headed pass.
Corner, Cheltenham Town.
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. James Bowen replaces George McLennan.
Attempt saved. Gary Jones (Southport) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Corner, Southport.
Goal!
Goal! Cheltenham Town 2, Southport 0. Amari Morgan-Smith (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jack Munns.
Attempt missed. Jack Munns (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Jamie Allen (Southport).
Jack Barthram (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Jack Munns (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Asa Hall replaces Billy Waters.
Substitution
Substitution, Southport. Connor McCarthy replaces Michael Phenix.
Attempt missed. Billy Waters (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Foul by Billy Waters (Cheltenham Town).
Charlie Joyce (Southport) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Louis Almond (Southport) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Southport.
Foul by Matthew Challoner (Southport).
Billy Waters (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Billy Waters (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Southport. Jamie Allen replaces Courtney Cameron because of an injury.
Foul by Jack Munns (Cheltenham Town).
Courtney Cameron (Southport) wins a free kick.
Foul by Michael Phenix (Southport).
Jack Barthram (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Amari Morgan-Smith (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Cheltenham Town 1, Southport 0. Aaron Downes (Cheltenham Town) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jack Munns with a cross.
Corner, Cheltenham Town.
Foul by Danny Parslow (Cheltenham Town).