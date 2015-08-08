Sunderland boss Dick Advocaat wants to make further changes to his squad after the Black Cats suffered a 4-2 defeat at Leicester on the opening day.

Jamie Vardy's header and a brace from Riyad Mahrez put the hosts 3-0 up in the first 30 minutes. Jermain Defoe gave the Black Cats hope but, after Marc Albrighton had struck for the Foxes, Steven Fletcher's late header was mere consolation.

The last Sunderland manager to win a Premier League game on the opening weekend was Steve Bruce against Bolton in 2009/10