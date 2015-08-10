Reece Oxford: West Ham teenager was rejected by Tottenham

Media playback is not supported on this device Reece Oxford discusses his debut after West Ham defeat Arsenal

West Ham's 16-year-old midfielder Reece Oxford says Tottenham turned down the chance to sign him before he joined their Premier League rivals.

Oxford made his top-flight debut in a surprise 2-0 victory at Arsenal on the opening weekend of the new season.

He joined West Ham at under-13 level after leaving Spurs and is now the club's youngest ever first-team player.

Oxford said Spurs "did not want" him, adding: "I went to West Ham, which was the best option for me."

The teenager described the Hammers' youth academy as "great" and said "they like to push players".

He added: "West Ham have been giving the young players who are coming through a chance.

"Last season I was on the bench a few times, so I expected to be around the team again this season, but not starting against Arsenal."

Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker was one of the many observers impressed by Reece Oxford

Hammers manager Slaven Bilic was confident Oxford had the mentality to cope, saying the teenager would even be untroubled by facing Barcelona striker Lionel Messi.

"If Messi was in front of me, I'd be more fazed than Reece," Bilic said.

Oxford helped restrict the Gunners to few clear-cut opportunities and had the best successful pass percentage in the match - 95%.

Bilic added on Sky Sports: "People were asking: 'Are you sure he is 16?'

"It was going to be a risk but he has got something. I am very proud of him. He is a part of this new generation."

West Ham academy manager Terry Westley told BBC Radio 5 live that Oxford captained the under-21s last season aged 15 and said he is "thirsty" to test himself against the "hardest opponents possible".

Westley credited Oxford's mental strength on the "influence at home", adding that his mum was "very tough and strong with him".

He added: "He didn't join Tottenham, obviously he lives very close to the Arsenal training ground and is an Arsenal boy - so we're delighted we've got him."