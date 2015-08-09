Jamie Vardy: Leicester City striker apologises for 'racist slur'

Jamie Vardy scored five goals for Leicester last season

Leicester's Jamie Vardy has apologised and his club have promised to carry out an investigation after claims that the striker made a racial slur in a casino.

The Sun on Sunday has published a video showing the alleged incident, believed to have taken place on Sunday, 26 July.

"I wholeheartedly apologise for any offence I've caused," Vardy, 28, said.

"It was a regrettable error in judgement I take full responsibility for, and I accept my behaviour was not up to what's expected of me."

Vardy scored the opening goal in Leicester's 4-2 win against Sunderland on Saturday.

He has scored 26 goals in 98 league games for the Foxes and made his international debut for England in June.

A Leicester City spokesman added: "We expect the highest standards from our players on and off the pitch and for them to set an example as role models in our community.

"We have noted Jamie's apology and will begin a process of investigation into the incident imminently. There will be no further comment until this process has concluded."

Two months ago, Leicester sacked three players after they took part in a racist sex tape filmed on the club's end-of-season tour of Thailand.

Tom Hopper, Adam Smith and James Pearson - the son of former Foxes manager Nigel - had their contracts terminated following an internal investigation by the club.