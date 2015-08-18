Blackpool 1-2 Burton Albion

Abdenasser El Khayati joined Burton in February

Blackpool's tough start to life in League One continued as Burton came from a goal down to win at Bloomfield Road.

The hosts, who have failed to win any of their opening four matches this season, led at the break thanks to Jack Redshaw's strike.

Abdenasser El Khayati cut in from the left and hit a low shot in the corner to level just before the hour mark.

The Dutchman then won it with a 20-yard free-kick that went in off the bar.