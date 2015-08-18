Match ends, Millwall 2, Barnsley 3.
Millwall 2-3 Barnsley
Lewin Nyatanga's stoppage time header clinched victory for Barnsley in a five-goal thriller at Millwall, sealing back-to-back wins for the visitors.
Fred Onyedinma scrambled in his first Lions goal to open the scoring, but Sam Winnall turned in Marley Watkins' cross-shot to level before the break.
Alfie Mawson's stunning volley put the Tykes back in front before Onyedinma's near-post header made it 2-2.
There was still time for a late twist as Nyatanga nodded in at the far post.
Line-ups
Millwall
- 1Forde
- 2Cummings
- 15Nelson
- 5CraigBooked at 90mins
- 18FergusonSubstituted forMartinat 90'minutes
- 10Onyedinma
- 26Abdou
- 6WilliamsSubstituted forThompsonat 61'minutes
- 8UpsonSubstituted forO'Brienat 61'minutes
- 9Gregory
- 20Morison
Substitutes
- 7Cowan-Hall
- 11Martin
- 13Archer
- 14Marquis
- 17Webster
- 22O'Brien
- 24Thompson
Barnsley
- 1Davies
- 2BreeSubstituted forWabaraat 58'minutes
- 26Mawson
- 4Roberts
- 5NyatangaBooked at 87mins
- 7Scowen
- 21Crowley
- 8Hourihane
- 19PearsonSubstituted forRothwellat 83'minutes
- 9WinnallSubstituted forWilkinsonat 90+2'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 15Watkins
Substitutes
- 3Smith
- 10Williams
- 13Townsend
- 14Digby
- 18Wilkinson
- 20Rothwell
- 32Wabara
- Referee:
- Dean Whitestone
- Attendance:
- 7,657
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Millwall 2, Barnsley 3.
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by David Forde.
Attempt saved. Conor Wilkinson (Barnsley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Conor Wilkinson (Barnsley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sid Nelson (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Conor Wilkinson (Barnsley).
Foul by Steve Morison (Millwall).
Daniel Crowley (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Millwall 2, Barnsley 3. Lewin Nyatanga (Barnsley) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Conor Hourihane.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Conor Wilkinson replaces Sam Winnall.
Foul by Tony Craig (Millwall).
Conor Hourihane (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ben Thompson (Millwall).
Conor Hourihane (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Lee Martin replaces Shane Ferguson.
Booking
Lewin Nyatanga (Barnsley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Lewin Nyatanga (Barnsley).
Fred Onyedinma (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Shane Ferguson.
Foul by Sam Winnall (Barnsley).
Aiden O'Brien (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Joe Rothwell replaces Ben Pearson because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Millwall 2, Barnsley 2. Fred Onyedinma (Millwall) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Shane Ferguson.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Alfie Mawson.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Ben Pearson.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Marc Roberts.
Attempt missed. Ben Thompson (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Alfie Mawson.
Attempt blocked. Aiden O'Brien (Millwall) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Lee Gregory (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Shane Ferguson.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Ben Pearson.
Foul by Sam Winnall (Barnsley).
Nadjim Abdou (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Shaun Cummings.
Attempt missed. Marley Watkins (Barnsley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Alfie Mawson.
Lewin Nyatanga (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steve Morison (Millwall).