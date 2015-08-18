Millwall 2-3 Barnsley

From the section

Lewin Nyatanga started his career at Derby County

Lewin Nyatanga's stoppage time header clinched victory for Barnsley in a five-goal thriller at Millwall, sealing back-to-back wins for the visitors.

Fred Onyedinma scrambled in his first Lions goal to open the scoring, but Sam Winnall turned in Marley Watkins' cross-shot to level before the break.

Alfie Mawson's stunning volley put the Tykes back in front before Onyedinma's near-post header made it 2-2.

There was still time for a late twist as Nyatanga nodded in at the far post.