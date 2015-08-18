League One
Millwall2Barnsley3

Millwall 2-3 Barnsley

Lewin Nyatanga
Lewin Nyatanga started his career at Derby County

Lewin Nyatanga's stoppage time header clinched victory for Barnsley in a five-goal thriller at Millwall, sealing back-to-back wins for the visitors.

Fred Onyedinma scrambled in his first Lions goal to open the scoring, but Sam Winnall turned in Marley Watkins' cross-shot to level before the break.

Alfie Mawson's stunning volley put the Tykes back in front before Onyedinma's near-post header made it 2-2.

There was still time for a late twist as Nyatanga nodded in at the far post.

Line-ups

Millwall

  • 1Forde
  • 2Cummings
  • 15Nelson
  • 5CraigBooked at 90mins
  • 18FergusonSubstituted forMartinat 90'minutes
  • 10Onyedinma
  • 26Abdou
  • 6WilliamsSubstituted forThompsonat 61'minutes
  • 8UpsonSubstituted forO'Brienat 61'minutes
  • 9Gregory
  • 20Morison

Substitutes

  • 7Cowan-Hall
  • 11Martin
  • 13Archer
  • 14Marquis
  • 17Webster
  • 22O'Brien
  • 24Thompson

Barnsley

  • 1Davies
  • 2BreeSubstituted forWabaraat 58'minutes
  • 26Mawson
  • 4Roberts
  • 5NyatangaBooked at 87mins
  • 7Scowen
  • 21Crowley
  • 8Hourihane
  • 19PearsonSubstituted forRothwellat 83'minutes
  • 9WinnallSubstituted forWilkinsonat 90+2'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 15Watkins

Substitutes

  • 3Smith
  • 10Williams
  • 13Townsend
  • 14Digby
  • 18Wilkinson
  • 20Rothwell
  • 32Wabara
Referee:
Dean Whitestone
Attendance:
7,657

Match Stats

Home TeamMillwallAway TeamBarnsley
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home10
Away12
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home7
Away6
Fouls
Home13
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Millwall 2, Barnsley 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Millwall 2, Barnsley 3.

Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by David Forde.

Attempt saved. Conor Wilkinson (Barnsley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Booking

Conor Wilkinson (Barnsley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Sid Nelson (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Conor Wilkinson (Barnsley).

Foul by Steve Morison (Millwall).

Daniel Crowley (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Millwall 2, Barnsley 3. Lewin Nyatanga (Barnsley) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Conor Hourihane.

Substitution

Substitution, Barnsley. Conor Wilkinson replaces Sam Winnall.

Foul by Tony Craig (Millwall).

Conor Hourihane (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ben Thompson (Millwall).

Conor Hourihane (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Millwall. Lee Martin replaces Shane Ferguson.

Booking

Lewin Nyatanga (Barnsley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Lewin Nyatanga (Barnsley).

Fred Onyedinma (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Shane Ferguson.

Foul by Sam Winnall (Barnsley).

Aiden O'Brien (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Barnsley. Joe Rothwell replaces Ben Pearson because of an injury.

Goal!

Goal! Millwall 2, Barnsley 2. Fred Onyedinma (Millwall) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Shane Ferguson.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Alfie Mawson.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Ben Pearson.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Marc Roberts.

Attempt missed. Ben Thompson (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Alfie Mawson.

Attempt blocked. Aiden O'Brien (Millwall) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Lee Gregory (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Shane Ferguson.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Ben Pearson.

Foul by Sam Winnall (Barnsley).

Nadjim Abdou (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Shaun Cummings.

Attempt missed. Marley Watkins (Barnsley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Alfie Mawson.

Lewin Nyatanga (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Steve Morison (Millwall).

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Coventry33009279
2Gillingham32107257
3Walsall32105237
4Rochdale32015236
5Chesterfield32015416
6Burton32014316
7Barnsley32015506
8Sheff Utd32015506
9Swindon31208535
10Oldham31202115
11Fleetwood31115504
12Scunthorpe21013213
13Port Vale30303303
14Peterborough310236-33
15Millwall310248-43
16Doncaster20201102
17Bury302167-12
18Colchester302134-12
19Shrewsbury301235-21
20Southend201113-21
21Wigan201102-21
22Blackpool301236-31
23Crewe301225-31
24Bradford301237-41
View full League One table

