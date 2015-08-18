Plymouth Argyle 4-1 Carlisle United

Keith Curle's Carlisle have lost 11 of their last 12 visits to Home Park, drawing the other

The 169 Carlisle fans who made the 779-mile midweek round trip to Plymouth saw their side suffer a heavy defeat.

Pilgrims boss Derek Adams said he thought it was "unfair" the Cumbrians were having to make the journey to the south-west coast on a Tuesday evening.

His side showed no such mercy as they took a 4-0 lead thanks to a double from Jake Jervis and a goal each for Reuben Reid and Graham Carey.

Joe Thompson's 90th-minute strike was scant consolation.

Carlisle's marathon journey

Football League sponsors Sky Bet have offered to cover the cost of tickets and travel for Carlisle supporters.

The club's only official supporters coach set off from Brunton Park at 10:00 BST on Tuesday and the 42 fans on board are unlikely to be back in Carlisle until about 05:00 BST on Wednesday.

The 389 miles that separate the two grounds make it the longest journey in the Football League.

The return game between the two teams is on Saturday, 2 January.

The supporter's view

One female Carlisle fan who travelled to Home Park told BBC Radio 5 live: "We're a bunch of hardy souls. It's nothing that we haven't been used to before. We're just astounded at the amount of interest there's been in this trip.

"For us, it's a trip we were going to have to make to watch them whenever it was going to be. It's a standard ordinary away trip for Carlisle fans because of where we are geographically.

"I don't know who came up with putting it on a Tuesday night, but I'd like to have a little word with them.

"We applauded that one goal as if it was the winner. The reception that the players gave the fans, and vice-versa when the players came off the pitch - they were shaking hands with fans, saying thank you for coming and supporting them."

Clocking up the miles

Carlisle host AFC Wimbledon on Saturday before being faced with another marathon midweek away journey three days later.

Keith Curle's side take on QPR in the second round of the Capital One Cup on Tuesday - providing a 622-mile round trip for the Cumbrians.