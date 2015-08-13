Jordan Nobbs: Arsenal Ladies midfielder close to return

England midfielder Jordan Nobbs has made three league appearances for Arsenal so far this season

Arsenal Ladies midfielder Jordan Nobbs is "very close" to returning to full fitness, according to Gunners manager Pedro Martinez Losa.

The 22-year-old picked up a hamstring injury while in Canada with England for the Women's World Cup.

She was an unused substitute in Arsenal's 3-2 loss at home to Manchester City Women on Sunday.

"We felt there was too much risk with her, and we don't want to lose again," Losa told BBC Sport.

"We were told that she couldn't play so we have to respect the doctors.

"She is very close. As soon as we can have all the players healthy, we can be more competitive."

Arsenal face Women's FA Cup winners Chelsea in the Continental Cup group stage on Sunday.