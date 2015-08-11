Clevid Dikamona: Dagenham & Redbridge sign French defender
League Two side Dagenham & Redbridge have signed French defender Clevid Dikamona on a one-year deal, with the option for a further year.
The 25-year-old centre-back has been on trial with the Daggers and featured in their pre-season matches against Chatham Town and Crystal Palace.
Dikamona began his career at SM Caen and has had spells at Le Havre, Sedan and Poire-sur-Vie.
He is eligible to make his debut against Charlton on Tuesday.
