Clevid Dikamona: Dagenham & Redbridge sign French defender

League Two side Dagenham & Redbridge have signed French defender Clevid Dikamona on a one-year deal, with the option for a further year.

The 25-year-old centre-back has been on trial with the Daggers and featured in their pre-season matches against Chatham Town and Crystal Palace.

Dikamona began his career at SM Caen and has had spells at Le Havre, Sedan and Poire-sur-Vie.

He is eligible to make his debut against Charlton on Tuesday.

