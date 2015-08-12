Irish Premiership: Ballinamallard United 0-0 Dungannon Swifts

Ryan Harpur went closest to scoring for Dungannon at Ferney Park

Ballinamallard and Dungannon Swifts were unable to produce a goal in the Premiership encounter at Ferney Park.

In the first half, Dungannon's Ryan Harpur tested Alvin Rouse from long range while Michael McCrudden's Swifts effort was ruled out for offside.

Both sides struck the woodwork in the second period.

Shane McCabe's shot was tipped on to the Dungannon crossbar by Andy Coleman while Andy Mitchell fired at a Ballinamallard post.

Dungannon midfield Jamie Glackin was probably the most impressive performer on show as the Swifts earned their first Premiership point of the season following the disappointing opening home defeat by promoted Carrick Rangers.

The results maintains Ballinamallard's unbeaten start to the campaign after Saturday's win at Warrenpoint.