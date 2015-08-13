Chris Marustik: Former Wales and Swansea defender dies

Chris Marustik played for Cardiff City, Barry Town and Newport County after leaving Swansea City

Former Wales and Swansea City defender Chris Marustik has died at the age of 54 following illness.

Marustik came through the youth system at Swansea before turning professional in August 1978, making his debut at 17.

He was part of the Swans side that won promotion to the top flight in 1981 under John Toshack and Marustik went on to win six caps for Wales.

"His loss is a such sad one," said Swansea coach Alan Curtis, a friend and former team-mate of Marustik.

Curtis told the Swansea website: "It's far too young, it's tragic. Chris was a big character, great company and a fantastic player.

"He was a big part of our team, a player you could always rely on. He was never overawed by the occasion, even playing in the old First Division against the big teams."

Marustik also played for Cardiff City, Newport County and Barry Town during his career.