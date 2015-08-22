Leeds United 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday

Summer signing Chris Wood (r) has scored two goals in his last two games for Leeds United

Chris Wood scored a second-half equaliser as Leeds United were held to a fourth successive Championship draw by neighbours Sheffield Wednesday.

Marco Matias put Wednesday ahead in the Yorkshire derby with a stunning opener.

The winger controlled Liam Palmer's long pass forward and flicked the ball over the head of Leeds defender Liam Cooper before volleying past goalkeeper Marco Silvestri from 18 yards.

Wood levelled for Leeds, turning in a Stuart Dallas cross from close range.

Leeds have now drawn all four league matches under head coach Uwe Rosler, while Wednesday are a point above them in the Championship table having failed to hang on to their one-goal lead at Elland Road.

A dull first half was lit up by a superb goal from Matias eight minutes before the break, the Portuguese winger scoring for the first time in English football.

Clear chances were otherwise scarce before half-time, with Leeds coming closest to an equaliser when Wood failed to divert Dallas's cross-shot into the net just before the interval.

The hosts introduced midfielders Alex Mowatt and Luke Murphy from the bench 10 minutes into the second period, and Leeds were level soon afterwards as Dallas nutmegged his defender before sliding an inviting ball across the six-yard box, which Wood tapped home for his second goal in two games.

Silvestri kept out Palmer's header, while Wood nodded Charlie Taylor's cross wide as both sides tried and failed to find a winner.

Marco Matias (second right) celebrates his superb opening goal at Elland Road

Leeds head coach Uwe Rosler: "We say the glass is half full, not half empty.

"It was our fourth game in nine days, which is very hard, especially at this early stage of the season, but we have come through those games unbeaten and I am delighted.

"We went behind to a wonder goal - congratulations to them for that. I haven't seen a better goal than that, but we did well to come back and score a very good goal of our own, which showed the character we have in the team."

Sheffield Wednesday head coach Carlos Carvalhal: "Marco is a player who has come into the Championship and he was a big influence in our team today.

"He will be an even better player in the future because he was very tired when he came off with 15 minutes left and we have played a lot of games in a very short time.

"Marco's goal was very special. He showed excellent technique. He wasn't so good against Reading in midweek but he made up for that today."

Sheffield Wednesday substitute Jeremy Helan was one of six players to be booked

Sheffield Wednesday have taken five points in four league games under Carlos Carvalhal