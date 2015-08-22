Sunderland 1-1 Swansea City

Defoe scores his second goal of the season

Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe's equaliser earned his side their first point of the season after an improved performance against Swansea.

The visitors took the lead when Bafetimbi Gomis angled in a shot after being set up by Kyle Naughton.

Media playback is not supported on this device Sunderland 1-1 Swansea: Dick Advocaat 'very proud' of display

But Defoe clinically levelled when he fired in after a Jeremain Lens pass.

Sunderland were denied a penalty when Jack Rodwell's shot looked to have hit Ashley Williams's arm, while Costel Pantilimon saved a late Gomis header.

Sebastian Coates could have won the game for Sunderland but the centre-back sent his header from 10 yards over.

Swansea also had their chances as an Andre Ayew header hit the post, although they remain unbeaten so far this season.

Reaction to this match and the rest of Saturday's action

Relive Sunderland's draw against Swansea

More desire from Sunderland

Sunderland had a crisis meeting after last week's 3-1 defeat by Norwich and they should have them more regularly if this is how they respond.

They showed more desire and appetite for the game and slowly but surely won around their disgruntled fans with their show of commitment.

Rodwell was a tigerish presence in midfield, the return of centre-back John O'Shea at the back gave them more solidity and Pantilimon put in an inspired performance.

Black Cats midfielder Lens also impressed as he not only set up Defoe but was a menace with his surging runs at Swansea's defence.

The touchmap of Sunderland keeper Pantilimon (left) shows he was the busier keeper, having 46 touches compared to Swansea counterpart Lukasz Fabianski's 37 (right) - Pantilimon also made eight saves compared to Fabianski's one

Swansea lack killer touch

Swansea held Sunderland at arm's length before taking the lead on the stroke of half-time when Gomis scored his third goal in as many games.

The visitors looked in command and, after the break, created a number of chances.

Ayew twice got on the end of Jonjo Shelvey crosses but his first effort hit the post before he nodded disappointingly wide from eight yards.

Following Defoe's equaliser, Gylfi Sigurdsson nearly got a winner but had a shot palmed round the post by keeper Pantilimon.

Man of the match: Costel Pantilimon

Sunderland's Romania goalkeeper Pantilimon pulled off some crucial saves, especially one from a Gomis header when he palmed it away at full stretch

'It was a clear penalty'

Sunderland manager Dick Advocaat: "The players responded well after the whole week. Straight from the beginning they showed the commitment which is normal but which we have been missing.

Media playback is not supported on this device Sunderland 1-1 Swansea: Garry Monk praises 'total dominance'

"It was a clear penalty but I can still live with a 1-1 as Swansea are a good side. It was handball.

"We still need two or three other players."

Swansea manager Garry Monk: "We are a little disappointed in the changing room. We knew that Sunderland would put in a reaction after the criticism that they received.

"The first 20 minutes in the second half was total dominance. We created numerous chances and that's the thing we have to learn from as that's the period when you have to get that second goal.

"I can't be too disappointed as the players have put a lot of effort and quality into the game."

The stats you need to know

Sunderland covered more distance than the opposition for the first time this season.

The Black Cats are winless in the last 18 Premier League games in which they have conceded the opening goal (D4, L14).

The home side managed to draw despite having just two shots on target to Swansea's nine.

Swansea striker Gomis has netted eight times in nine league games.

What the pundits said

BBC Sport's Steve Claridge: "At last, Sunderland have shown a bit of character and fight for their supporters. Their goal was a typical Jermain Defoe effort, through the legs of the defender and into the bottom corner."