Match ends, Sunderland 1, Swansea City 1.
Sunderland 1-1 Swansea City
Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe's equaliser earned his side their first point of the season after an improved performance against Swansea.
The visitors took the lead when Bafetimbi Gomis angled in a shot after being set up by Kyle Naughton.
But Defoe clinically levelled when he fired in after a Jeremain Lens pass.
Sunderland were denied a penalty when Jack Rodwell's shot looked to have hit Ashley Williams's arm, while Costel Pantilimon saved a late Gomis header.
Sebastian Coates could have won the game for Sunderland but the centre-back sent his header from 10 yards over.
Swansea also had their chances as an Andre Ayew header hit the post, although they remain unbeaten so far this season.
More desire from Sunderland
Sunderland had a crisis meeting after last week's 3-1 defeat by Norwich and they should have them more regularly if this is how they respond.
They showed more desire and appetite for the game and slowly but surely won around their disgruntled fans with their show of commitment.
Rodwell was a tigerish presence in midfield, the return of centre-back John O'Shea at the back gave them more solidity and Pantilimon put in an inspired performance.
Black Cats midfielder Lens also impressed as he not only set up Defoe but was a menace with his surging runs at Swansea's defence.
Swansea lack killer touch
Swansea held Sunderland at arm's length before taking the lead on the stroke of half-time when Gomis scored his third goal in as many games.
The visitors looked in command and, after the break, created a number of chances.
Ayew twice got on the end of Jonjo Shelvey crosses but his first effort hit the post before he nodded disappointingly wide from eight yards.
Following Defoe's equaliser, Gylfi Sigurdsson nearly got a winner but had a shot palmed round the post by keeper Pantilimon.
Man of the match: Costel Pantilimon
'It was a clear penalty'
Sunderland manager Dick Advocaat: "The players responded well after the whole week. Straight from the beginning they showed the commitment which is normal but which we have been missing.
"It was a clear penalty but I can still live with a 1-1 as Swansea are a good side. It was handball.
"We still need two or three other players."
Swansea manager Garry Monk: "We are a little disappointed in the changing room. We knew that Sunderland would put in a reaction after the criticism that they received.
"The first 20 minutes in the second half was total dominance. We created numerous chances and that's the thing we have to learn from as that's the period when you have to get that second goal.
"I can't be too disappointed as the players have put a lot of effort and quality into the game."
The stats you need to know
- Sunderland covered more distance than the opposition for the first time this season.
- The Black Cats are winless in the last 18 Premier League games in which they have conceded the opening goal (D4, L14).
- The home side managed to draw despite having just two shots on target to Swansea's nine.
- Swansea striker Gomis has netted eight times in nine league games.
What the pundits said
BBC Sport's Steve Claridge: "At last, Sunderland have shown a bit of character and fight for their supporters. Their goal was a typical Jermain Defoe effort, through the legs of the defender and into the bottom corner."
Line-ups
Sunderland
- 1Pantilimon
- 2Jones
- 22CoatesBooked at 47mins
- 16O'Shea
- 3van AanholtBooked at 82mins
- 6CattermoleBooked at 21mins
- 17LensBooked at 18minsSubstituted forLarssonat 90+3'minutes
- 21M'Vila
- 8Rodwell
- 18DefoeSubstituted forWatmoreat 86'minutes
- 19GrahamSubstituted forFletcherat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Brown
- 7Larsson
- 12Matthews
- 23Giaccherini
- 25Mannone
- 26Fletcher
- 41Watmore
Swansea
- 1Fabianski
- 26Naughton
- 33Fernandez
- 6Williams
- 3Taylor
- 24Cork
- 8Shelvey
- 10A AyewBooked at 54mins
- 23G SigurdssonBooked at 90mins
- 20Montero
- 18GomisSubstituted forMacedo Lopesat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Britton
- 12Dyer
- 13Nordfeldt
- 15Routledge
- 17Macedo Lopes
- 22Rangel
- 27Bartley
- Referee:
- Neil Swarbrick
- Attendance:
- 39,198
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away9
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sunderland 1, Swansea City 1.
Attempt blocked. Sebastian Larsson (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Sebastian Larsson replaces Jeremain Lens.
Booking
Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City).
Jack Rodwell (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Sebastián Coates (Sunderland) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Yann M'Vila with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Neil Taylor.
Attempt saved. André Ayew (Swansea City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gylfi Sigurdsson.
Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Jeremain Lens (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Federico Fernández (Swansea City).
Jeremain Lens (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Federico Fernández (Swansea City) header from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
André Ayew (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by John O'Shea (Sunderland).
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Duncan Watmore replaces Jermain Defoe.
Attempt saved. Federico Fernández (Swansea City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jonjo Shelvey with a cross.
Kyle Naughton (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jeremain Lens (Sunderland).
Booking
Patrick van Aanholt (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card.
André Ayew (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Patrick van Aanholt (Sunderland).
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Billy Jones.
Attempt blocked. Jefferson Montero (Swansea City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by André Ayew.
Attempt blocked. Jonjo Shelvey (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gylfi Sigurdsson.
Substitution
Substitution, Swansea City. Eder replaces Bafétimbi Gomis.
Attempt missed. Jeremain Lens (Sunderland) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jack Rodwell with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jack Cork.
Attempt saved. Bafétimbi Gomis (Swansea City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jefferson Montero with a cross.
Offside, Sunderland. Jeremain Lens tries a through ball, but Steven Fletcher is caught offside.
Foul by Neil Taylor (Swansea City).
Steven Fletcher (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hand ball by Steven Fletcher (Sunderland).
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Costel Pantilimon.
Attempt saved. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Neil Taylor.
Attempt saved. Jonjo Shelvey (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kyle Naughton.
Jonjo Shelvey (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Rodwell (Sunderland).