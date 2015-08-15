Daryl Janmaat: Swans 'dominant' without red card - Monk

Media playback is not supported on this device Swansea dominated Newcastle - Garry Monk

Swansea City manager Garry Monk believes Dutchman Daryl Janmaat's red card had no bearing on his side's "dominant" 2-0 win against Newcastle.

Janmaat was sent off for persistently fouling Swans winger Jefferson Montero, who Monk was pleased to see "protected" by referee Mike Jones.

"Whether they had 10 or 11, we would still have dominated like that," said Monk.

"I thought we were dominant from start to finish."

Monk said the dismissal forced Newcastle into a tactical change that made it harder for his side.

"If anything, it made them change and they made it more difficult as they became more defensive," said Monk.

Goals from Bafetimbi Gomis and Andre Ayew helped Swansea coast to a convincing win at Liberty Stadium.

A disappointing Newcastle display was compounded by Janmaat's dismissal after he received two yellow cards before half-time, both for fouls on Montero.

"I said about protection for Jeff, and it was clear from the start the game plan was to try and kick him," said Monk.

"I was pleased the ref acted very swiftly and correctly and he got the decision right.

"That will be important going forward with Jeff because that will be a simple way and easy way for teams to try and do it [nullify him]."