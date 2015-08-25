Match ends, Crystal Palace 4, Shrewsbury Town 1.
Crystal Palace 4-1 Shrewsbury Town (AET)
Crystal Palace overcame a stubborn Shrewsbury side in extra time to reach round three of the Capital One Cup.
The Premier League side had to come from behind after Matt Tootle's low near-post finish had put Town ahead.
Dwight Gayle equalised from the spot after Wilfried Zaha was fouled but the League One side held on to full time.
But three goals in extra-time - a Glenn Murray penalty, Lee Chung-yong finish and Zaha header - won the game for Palace.
Shrewsbury boss Micky Mellon told BBC Radio Shropshire:
"It's another big step towards building the profile of this football club.
"Anyone who was here would see that we're an impressive side for long periods against a talented Premier League team.
"We held our own and dominated for large periods. We didn't come here and hoof it we passed it and I'm very proud."
Line-ups
Crystal Palace
- 13Hennessey
- 2WardSubstituted forSouaréat 45'minutesBooked at 78mins
- 3Mariappa
- 4Hangeland
- 34Kelly
- 11Zaha
- 15JedinakSubstituted forMutchat 50'minutes
- 28Ledley
- 14Lee
- 16Gayle
- 8BamfordSubstituted forMurrayat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Dann
- 12McCarthy
- 17Murray
- 22Mutch
- 23Souaré
- 42Puncheon
- 43Kaikai
Shrewsbury
- 1Leutwiler
- 2Tootle
- 15Ellis
- 5Grandison
- 3SadlerBooked at 95mins
- 7LawrenceSubstituted forWesolowskiat 90'minutes
- 4WoodsBooked at 83mins
- 17Ogogo
- 12Brown
- 9CollinsSubstituted forWhalleyat 103'minutes
- 26Akpa-AkproSubstituted forBarnettat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Woods
- 10Whalley
- 14Wesolowski
- 19McAlinden
- 21Halstead
- 22Clark
- 23Barnett
- Referee:
- Darren Bond
- Attendance:
- 10,978
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away15
Live Text
Second Half Extra Time ends, Crystal Palace 4, Shrewsbury Town 1.
Attempt missed. Matt Tootle (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Woods.
Attempt missed. Junior Brown (Shrewsbury Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Wesolowski with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Adrian Mariappa.
Goal!
Goal! Crystal Palace 4, Shrewsbury Town 1. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Pape Souaré with a cross.
Joe Ledley (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tyrone Barnett (Shrewsbury Town).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Mark Ellis (Shrewsbury Town) because of an injury.
Foul by Glenn Murray (Crystal Palace).
Mark Ellis (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half Extra Time begins Crystal Palace 3, Shrewsbury Town 1.
First Half Extra Time ends, Crystal Palace 3, Shrewsbury Town 1.
Glenn Murray (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mark Ellis (Shrewsbury Town).
Attempt missed. Shaun Whalley (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mat Sadler.
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Shaun Whalley replaces James Collins.
Offside, Crystal Palace. Dwight Gayle tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Abu Ogogo (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Tyrone Barnett.
Goal!
Goal! Crystal Palace 3, Shrewsbury Town 1. Lee Chung-yong (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dwight Gayle.
Goal!
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Shrewsbury Town 1. Glenn Murray (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Booking
Mat Sadler (Shrewsbury Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty Crystal Palace. Glenn Murray draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Mat Sadler (Shrewsbury Town) after a foul in the penalty area.
Foul by Joe Ledley (Crystal Palace).
James Wesolowski (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
First Half Extra Time begins Crystal Palace 1, Shrewsbury Town 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. James Wesolowski replaces Liam Lawrence because of an injury.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Shrewsbury Town 1.
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Matt Tootle.
Dwight Gayle (Crystal Palace) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Lee Chung-yong.
Foul by Dwight Gayle (Crystal Palace).
Mark Ellis (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Pape Souaré (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Tyrone Barnett replaces Jean-Louis Akpa-Akpro.
Dwight Gayle (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mark Ellis (Shrewsbury Town).
Attempt missed. Lee Chung-yong (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Attempt saved. Dwight Gayle (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.