Hull City 1-0 Rochdale

Greg Luer scored his first goal for Hull City in the previous round against Accrington

Greg Luer scored on his first professional start to send Hull City through against League One Rochdale.

Luer, who joined the Championship club from non-league side Burgess Hill Town in January, finished smartly after Abel Hernandez's clever pass.

Dale created openings with Reuben Noble-Lazarus, Calvin Andrew and Lewis Alessandra all going close.

Hernandez should have secured the game for the hosts but he wasted two chances from close range.