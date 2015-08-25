EFL Cup - Second Round
Hull City 1-0 Rochdale

Greg Luer
Greg Luer scored his first goal for Hull City in the previous round against Accrington

Greg Luer scored on his first professional start to send Hull City through against League One Rochdale.

Luer, who joined the Championship club from non-league side Burgess Hill Town in January, finished smartly after Abel Hernandez's clever pass.

Dale created openings with Reuben Noble-Lazarus, Calvin Andrew and Lewis Alessandra all going close.

Hernandez should have secured the game for the hosts but he wasted two chances from close range.

Line-ups

Hull

  • 16Jakupovic
  • 5TaylorSubstituted forEl Mohamadyat 68'minutes
  • 4Bruce
  • 12Maguire
  • 26Robertson
  • 7Meyler
  • 20Hayden
  • 17DiaméSubstituted forOdubajoat 59'minutes
  • 11Clucas
  • 9HernándezSubstituted forJahraldo-Martinat 78'minutes
  • 32Luer

Substitutes

  • 1McGregor
  • 2Odubajo
  • 6Davies
  • 8Huddlestone
  • 21Dawson
  • 27El Mohamady
  • 34Jahraldo-Martin

Rochdale

  • 1Lillis
  • 2Rafferty
  • 4McNulty
  • 5EasthamBooked at 50mins
  • 33Kennedy
  • 24Allen
  • 27Cannon
  • 40Henderson
  • 7VincentiSubstituted forBennettat 58'minutes
  • 11Noble-LazarusSubstituted forMcDermottat 66'minutes
  • 9AndrewSubstituted forAlessandraat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Bennett
  • 10Alessandra
  • 12McDermott
  • 17Tanser
  • 23Collis
  • 25Rose
  • 28Camps
Referee:
Mark Haywood
Attendance:
10,430

Match Stats

Home TeamHullAway TeamRochdale
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home9
Away9
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away5
Fouls
Home8
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Hull City 1, Rochdale 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Hull City 1, Rochdale 0.

Attempt missed. Andrew Cannon (Rochdale) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Jamie Allen (Rochdale) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Sam Clucas (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Joseph Rafferty (Rochdale).

Substitution

Substitution, Hull City. Calaum Jahraldo-Martin replaces Abel Hernández.

Foul by Harry Maguire (Hull City).

Lewis Alessandra (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Abel Hernández (Hull City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Rhys Bennett (Rochdale) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Moses Odubajo.

Foul by Moses Odubajo (Hull City).

Donal McDermott (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ahmed Elmohamady (Hull City).

(Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Hull City. Ahmed Elmohamady replaces Ryan Taylor.

Sam Clucas (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jimmy McNulty (Rochdale).

Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Moses Odubajo.

Foul by Alex Bruce (Hull City).

Lewis Alessandra (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Rochdale. Donal McDermott replaces Reuben Noble-Lazarus.

Substitution

Substitution, Rochdale. Lewis Alessandra replaces Calvin Andrew.

Attempt saved. Andrew Cannon (Rochdale) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Hull City. Moses Odubajo replaces Mohamed Diamé.

Substitution

Substitution, Rochdale. Rhys Bennett replaces Peter Vincenti.

Sam Clucas (Hull City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Andrew Cannon (Rochdale).

Attempt blocked. Ian Henderson (Rochdale) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Ryan Taylor (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Booking

Ashley Eastham (Rochdale) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Mohamed Diamé (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ashley Eastham (Rochdale).

Attempt missed. Sam Clucas (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

David Meyler (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ian Henderson (Rochdale).

Attempt saved. Calvin Andrew (Rochdale) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Abel Hernández (Hull City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Second Half

Second Half begins Hull City 1, Rochdale 0.

