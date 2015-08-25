Swansea City 3-0 York City

Marvin Emnes struck in the 88th minute against York

Nathan Dyer, Matt Grimes and Marvin Emnes sent Swansea City into the League Cup third round with a comfortable win over York.

Garry Monk changed his entire starting line-up to take on the League Two side.

Dyer's strike after just 80 seconds settled any home nerves, but they squandered numerous chances as visiting goalkeeper Scott Flinders impressed.

Grimes and Emnes added their names to the scoresheet after the break to see off the battling visitors.

York manager Russ Wilcox told BBC Radio York:

"I think when you come to places like Swansea and top Premier League teams everything needs to go your way on the night.

"First port of call, don't concede after a minute. Then, to be fair we got a good foothold in the game and the lads showed terrific character.

"They're just so clinical and move the ball around the pitch and they tire you out in the end.

"A fantastic team and fantastic club. But I'm very proud of my club as well."