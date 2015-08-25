Match ends, Swansea City 3, York City 0.
Swansea City 3-0 York City
Nathan Dyer, Matt Grimes and Marvin Emnes sent Swansea City into the League Cup third round with a comfortable win over York.
Garry Monk changed his entire starting line-up to take on the League Two side.
Dyer's strike after just 80 seconds settled any home nerves, but they squandered numerous chances as visiting goalkeeper Scott Flinders impressed.
Grimes and Emnes added their names to the scoresheet after the break to see off the battling visitors.
York manager Russ Wilcox told BBC Radio York:
"I think when you come to places like Swansea and top Premier League teams everything needs to go your way on the night.
"First port of call, don't concede after a minute. Then, to be fair we got a good foothold in the game and the lads showed terrific character.
"They're just so clinical and move the ball around the pitch and they tire you out in the end.
"A fantastic team and fantastic club. But I'm very proud of my club as well."
Line-ups
Swansea
- 13Nordfeldt
- 22Rangel
- 27Bartley
- 2Amat
- 14Tabanou
- 7Britton
- 4Ki Sung-yuengSubstituted forShelveyat 81'minutes
- 12DyerSubstituted forA Ayewat 87'minutes
- 21GrimesSubstituted forEmnesat 76'minutes
- 15Routledge
- 17Macedo Lopes
Substitutes
- 8Shelvey
- 10A Ayew
- 11Emnes
- 18Gomis
- 25Tremmel
- 26Naughton
- 33Fernandez
York
- 1Flinders
- 2McCoy
- 15Lowe
- 16Winfield
- 6Nolan
- 3Ilesanmi
- 8Summerfield
- 10PennSubstituted forCarsonat 78'minutes
- 4BerrettSubstituted forGodfreyat 71'minutes
- 9OliverSubstituted forRzoncaat 71'minutes
- 22Thompson
Substitutes
- 11Carson
- 17Hare
- 24Ingham
- 25Rzonca
- 26Godfrey
- 27Tutonda
- 29Sinclair
- Referee:
- James Adcock
- Attendance:
- 10,174
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home11
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Swansea City 3, York City 0.
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Eddie Nolan.
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Keith Lowe.
Goal!
Goal! Swansea City 3, York City 0. Marvin Emnes (Swansea City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jonjo Shelvey.
Substitution
Substitution, Swansea City. André Ayew replaces Nathan Dyer.
Foul by Kyle Bartley (Swansea City).
Callum Rzonca (York City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Marvin Emnes (Swansea City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Swansea City. Jonjo Shelvey replaces Ki Sung-yueng.
Substitution
Substitution, York City. Josh Carson replaces Russell Penn.
Substitution
Substitution, Swansea City. Marvin Emnes replaces Matt Grimes.
Foul by Eder (Swansea City).
Russell Penn (York City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, York City. Ben Godfrey replaces James Berrett.
Substitution
Substitution, York City. Callum Rzonca replaces Vadaine Oliver.
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Dave Winfield.
Delay in match Matt Grimes (Swansea City) because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Swansea City 2, York City 0. Matt Grimes (Swansea City) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Angel Rangel.
Wayne Routledge (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Russell Penn (York City).
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by James Berrett.
Attempt missed. Eder (Swansea City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Kyle Bartley (Swansea City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Dave Winfield.
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Dave Winfield.
Attempt blocked. Franck Tabanou (Swansea City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Keith Lowe.
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Dave Winfield.
Attempt blocked. Ki Sung-yueng (Swansea City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Vadaine Oliver (York City) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the left side of the box.
Delay in match Nathan Dyer (Swansea City) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Matt Grimes (Swansea City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Foul by Vadaine Oliver (York City).
Angel Rangel (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Second Half
Second Half begins Swansea City 1, York City 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Swansea City 1, York City 0.
Attempt saved. Eder (Swansea City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Dave Winfield (York City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Dangerous play by Angel Rangel (Swansea City).