Wellington Silva: Arsenal winger joins Bolton Wanderers on loan
Bolton Wanderers have signed Brazilian winger Wellington Silva on a season-long loan from Arsenal.
The 22-year-old joined the Gunners in 2011 but was only granted a work permit to play in England after five loan spells with different Spanish clubs.
Boss Neil Lennon confirmed the signing after their 1-0 loss at MK Dons.
"Silva should have been playing tonight but we missed the registration time by three minutes," Lennon told BBC Radio Manchester.
"He would have made a big difference to the way we wanted to play, so he will definitely come into contention on Saturday.
"We think he is a good player and will make us better."
Lennon also confirmed that Italian full-back Francesco Pisano is currently completing a medical before he joins on a free transfer.