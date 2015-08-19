Gokhan Inler: Leicester sign Switzerland midfielder from Napoli

Inler has played at two World Cups for Switzerland

Leicester City have signed Switzerland midfielder Gokhan Inler from Napoli on a three-year deal, subject to international clearance.

Inler, 31, moves to the King Power Stadium for an undisclosed fee and is Leicester's sixth summer signing.

He could make his debut against Tottenham on Saturday, if his registration is confirmed in time.

Captain of his country, Inler has won 84 caps and played at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups.

Inler said: "I had many teams chasing me but in the end I decided with my heart and I came to Leicester City."

He is seen as a replacement for Esteban Cambiasso after the Argentine joined Olympiakos.

Inler won the Swiss league title twice in his two seasons at FC Zurich before joining Udinese in 2007.

He signed for Napoli in 2011 for around £9m, where he won two Coppa Italias and played in the Champions League.

Claudio Ranieri's side have won their first two Premier League games of the season and are second in the table.

Inler joins new arrivals Yohan Benalouane, N'Golo Kante, Robert Huth, Christian Fuchs and Shinji Okazaki at the Foxes, who finished 14th in the Premier League last season.

