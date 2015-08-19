Alex Song: West Ham agree deal to sign Barcelona midfielder
West Ham have agreed a deal to sign Barcelona midfielder Alex Song, subject to a medical.
The 27-year-old Cameroon international made 31 appearances for the Hammers during a loan spell last season.
Song, who played for Arsenal between 2005 and 2012, will sign a three-year contract if he can prove his fitness.
"We just hope the medical shows he's in a sufficient state for us to gamble," West Ham co-owner David Sullivan told the Knees Up Mother Brown Podcast.
"He couldn't physically pass a medical tomorrow, but if the medics say it's just a technical thing and he's only a couple of weeks away you'd take that gamble and hope they're right."
Sullivan said signing Song on a three-year deal would be a "huge commitment", adding: "He's a big earner."